Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump: We Have Been Doing A Really Good Job

2026-02-19 03:07:45

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We have been doing a really good job. Some of these leaders, who are with us helped me very much,” US President Donald Trump said during his speech at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.

Trump noted that he had settled eight wars during his presidency,“I think a ninth to come turned out to be a tougher one. I thought that was going to be the easiest one. But with war, you never know what's easy and what's not so easy. We've had a great relationship. And I have become friendly with so many of the people. And I appreciate you being here. These are great people. These are great leaders.”

