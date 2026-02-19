Trump: We Have Been Doing A Really Good Job
Trump noted that he had settled eight wars during his presidency,“I think a ninth to come turned out to be a tougher one. I thought that was going to be the easiest one. But with war, you never know what's easy and what's not so easy. We've had a great relationship. And I have become friendly with so many of the people. And I appreciate you being here. These are great people. These are great leaders.”
