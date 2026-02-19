Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Vice President: You Have Shown Great Leadership

2026-02-19 03:07:43

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We are grateful for the partnership and in particular, I think, to the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, whom I just saw last week,” US Vice President JD Vance said during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington.

“Thank you all for making it possible and for showing what real leadership can accomplish. When you set aside weapons and killing and destruction and invest in your people and invest in prosperity, it can create great things. So thank you both for what you did, and I think it showed great leadership,” Vance added.

