Google Gemini Creates 30-Sec Music From Images

Users of the Google Gemini chatbot now have the opportunity to create short musical compositions of up to 30 seconds using text descriptions, images, and videos. This new feature is part of beta access to the Lyria 3 model, developed by DeepMind, AzerNEWS reports.

As of this week, the music generation tool is available to Google users worldwide. In its initial release, both queries and generated results are supported in English, German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Hindi.

Users can specify music genres, emotional moods, or even describe everyday scenarios in their requests. The tool can generate both instrumental tracks and songs with vocals based on user input. To capture the intended atmosphere more accurately, users can attach images or videos to their prompts, adding a visual dimension to the musical creation.

Google emphasizes that the feature is designed primarily for entertainment and creative self-expression rather than professional music production. For convenience, the platform automatically generates custom cover art for each track using the Nano Banana model. Generated compositions can also be paired with the Dream Track tool to create short video soundtracks on YouTube.

Building on previous AI music tools, the Lyria 3 model includes safeguards to prevent direct copying of works by specific artists or the imitation of performers' voices. The Lyria model was originally introduced in 2023, but access was limited to Google Vertex cloud users. Integrating it into Google Gemini now opens the technology to a much wider audience, although Google still trails competitors such as TikTok and Microsoft in the generative music space.

Interestingly, some users have already started experimenting with unusual prompts - from“ambient music for a futuristic cityscape” to“a whimsical lullaby inspired by a desert sunrise” - demonstrating the creative potential of combining AI with human imagination. Experts suggest that tools like Lyria 3 could also influence the future of interactive media, video games, and even personalized soundtracks for augmented and virtual reality experiences.