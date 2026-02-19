Uber Considers Stricter Driver Background Checks

Uber Technologies, Inc. is planning to tighten its driver screening policies following reports that individuals with certain criminal records were allowed to operate on its platform, according to The New York Times, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Previously, the company permanently barred drivers convicted of serious crimes such as murder, sexual assault, kidnapping, and terrorism. However, in 22 U.S. states, individuals with convictions for other violent offenses - including child abuse, assault, and stalking - were reportedly permitted to drive if the offenses had occurred more than seven years earlier.

Investigations by the same newspaper also revealed that between 2017 and 2022, Uber received reports of sexual assault or misconduct in the United States approximately every eight minutes on average. This figure appears significantly higher than the frequency previously communicated by the company in its public safety reports.

In response to growing scrutiny, Uber is expected to review and potentially extend the lookback period for background checks, as well as strengthen real-time safety monitoring tools. The company has previously introduced measures such as in-app emergency buttons, ride-tracking features, and audio recording options to enhance passenger protection.

The renewed focus on screening highlights the broader challenge facing ride-hailing platforms: balancing second-chance employment policies with passenger safety concerns. As regulators and advocacy groups call for stricter oversight, changes in Uber's policies could influence industry-wide standards for background checks and driver accountability.