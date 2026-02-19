Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says He Brokered Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia In 24-Hour Push


2026-02-19 03:07:40

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “They are good people, but they are tough. I think they have become friends,” said U.S. President Donald Trump, referring to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, AzerNEWS reports.

The U.S. President stated that he achieved peace between two very important countries and will never forget it.“I want to thank you very much. This was a great thing that you and your new friend did. We worked out for 24 hours, and it was a good piece. I think they have become friends,” he added.

AzerNews

