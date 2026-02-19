Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Board Of Peace Adopts Transparency Principles In Unanimous Decision Signed By Trump

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US President Donald Trump has signed the resolution of the Board of Peace as the Chairman of the Board.

According to AzerNEWS, members of the Board of Peace voted on a resolution defining the principles of financial integrity and transparency that will govern the Board's operations. The resolution was adopted unanimously.

Following the vote, other leaders joined Donald Trump in signing the donation commitment agreements.

AzerNews

