Board Of Peace Adopts Transparency Principles In Unanimous Decision Signed By Trump
According to AzerNEWS, members of the Board of Peace voted on a resolution defining the principles of financial integrity and transparency that will govern the Board's operations. The resolution was adopted unanimously.
Following the vote, other leaders joined Donald Trump in signing the donation commitment agreements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment