War Update: 98 Clashes On Front Lines Since Midnight, Pokrovsk Sector Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an operational update as of 16:00 on Thursday, February 19, according to Ukrinform.

Ukrainian forces are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear, the update said.

From Russian territory, Russian forces shelled the areas of Bezsalivka, Rohizne, Volfyne, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Ulanove, and Yastrubshchyna in the Sumy region using artillery.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, 11 clashes were recorded, with five still ongoing. Russian forces carried out two airstrikes, using four guided aerial bombs, and conducted 41 shelling attacks, three of them using multiple rocket launchers.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, nine attacks were recorded in the areas of Veterynarne, Zelene, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Vilcha, towards Zarubynka and Chuhunivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, four attacks on Ukrainian positions were recorded near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Novoosynove. One clash is ongoing.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian attacks near Shandryholove, towards Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman. One clash is ongoing.

On the Sloviansk axis, three clashes are ongoing near Ozerne and Riznykivka and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, there was one attempted Russian advance near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, the enemy launched ten offensive actions near Rusyn Yar and Sofiivka, towards Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Berestok.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Russian invaders made 29 attempts to push back Ukrainian forces from their positions in Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia, as well as towards Novopavlivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, five enemy attacks were recorded near Sosnivka and towards Dobropillia, with one clash ongoing. The enemy dropped guided bombs on Ivanivka, Havrylivka, and Andriivka-Klevtsove.

On the Huliaipole axis, 15 Russian attacks were repelled near Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, and Zelene, in the Huliaipole area. Four clashes remain ongoing. Russian aircraft struck Verkhnia Tersa, Lisne, Liubytske, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, and Zaliznychne.

On the Orikhiv axis, Russian forces launched one unsuccessful attack towards Prymorske.

On the Dnipro River axis, no offensive actions were reported today.

On other parts of the front, the situation has remained largely unchanged.