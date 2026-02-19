Costa Meets With Wounded Ukrainian Soldier At Hospital In Oslo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this on X, Ukrinform reports.

"To date, more than 2,750 patients have been evacuated with Norway's support to hospitals across Europe under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism - a vital contribution to our collective support for Ukraine," he stressed.

He expressed gratitude to the "dedicated doctors and nurses" of Oslo University Hospital, who have been providing medical assistance to many evacuated Ukrainian patients since the start of the full-scale invasion.

He also shared his impressions of meeting a Ukrainian serviceman, Ihor, who continues to recover from injuries sustained on the Zaporizhzhia front last autumn.

"I wish him a full and speedy recovery," Costa wrote, adding that he was "deeply moved" by the meeting.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President of the European Council Antonio Costa arrived in Oslo today for high-level meetings to mark the strong momentum in EU–Norway bilateral relations.

According to the visit program, he had an audience with the Crown Prince Regent and then met with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store.

He also visited Oslo University Hospital, which plays a key role in Norway's support for Ukraine by treating hundreds of patients evacuated due to the war. As a major trauma center, it provides specialized care for war-related injuries.

Costa is also set to visit the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) in Kjeller, near Oslo. FFI has been a key player in supporting and strengthening Norway's defense capabilities through advanced research and innovation. It has participated in joint defense research and development under the European Defence Fund (EDF), receiving financial support from the EU.

