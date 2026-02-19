France To Provide EUR 71M In Grant Support, Part Of Which Will Go To Energy Sector Shmyhal
The parties also signed a document on cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.
Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the French government for its support, in particular for the decision to deliver an additional 150 generators to Ukraine during February.Read also: Shmyhal discusses energy cooperation with international partners
He recalled that Ukraine has already received more than 50 shipments of humanitarian energy aid from France, including over 140 high-capacity generators. An additional EUR 5.7 million was contributed by France to the Energy Support Fund.
Ukraine and France are also implementing three infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening the resilience of regional energy systems.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Denys Shmyhal held a series of bilateral meetings with international partners during a working visit to France, where he is participating in a meeting of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram
