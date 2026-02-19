U2, Ed Sheeran, Antytila Release Lyric Video For Their New Collaborative Song

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The track is part of U2's new EP Days Of Ash, Ukrinform reports.

A unique feature of the EP is that each song is dedicated to a specific person.

Yours Eternally was written by U2's vocalists Bono and The Edge after meeting Taras Topolia and the band Antytila during joint performances in Kyiv and London. Later, U2 invited their friend Ed Sheeran, as well as Taras Topolia, to join the studio recording.

The lyric video features all members of Antytila, alongside their fellow servicemen and Ukrainian civilians, who continue to show remarkable resilience and spirit in the fourth year of the full-scale war.

The song was deliberately created with a major, uplifting tone, and its lyrics are presented as a letter from a soldier with a lively and bold spirit, reflecting the Ukrainian spirit and encouraging people to stay hopeful, achieve their goals, fight, and stand shoulder to shoulder with comrades, despite all circumstances and hardships.

The studio production of Yours Eternally was handled by renowned Irish producer and multiple Grammy nominee and winner Jacknife Lee.

Bono commented that when they first met, despite all the daily horrors Ukrainians were experiencing, Taras and his friends never lost their spirit. He noted their dark sense of humor and bold character, which he described as the kind of personality strength that challenges the times we live in.

Bono said that this spirit was what they tried to capture in Yours Eternally, describing the song as a message from the front line, with a soldier telling friends to live boldly, dream, stay up late, and promising to join them soon.

Taras Topolia, lead singer of Antytila, recalled that Bono once asked him what single word could express the Ukrainian character. He replied without hesitation: Freedom. Later, Bono sent him a demo of Yours Eternally and said he felt the song was especially needed by everyone today.

Topolia described the moment he heard the chorus, which featured the single Ukrainian word Freedom sung by Bono, The Edge, and Ed Sheeran, and said it gave him goosebumps. When Bono noted that the song needed Topolia's voice, he and his team recorded it in the studio despite blackouts, air alerts, and other challenges, resulting in the collaborative song uniting shared values.

Topolia expressed gratitude to U2 and Ed Sheeran for their continuous attention and support for Ukraine, calling it very valuable.

The song will be performed live at the Palats Sportu during three Antytila concerts from March 20–22 in Kyiv.

Photo: Provided by Antytila