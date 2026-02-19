No Specific Date Set For Ukraine's Accession To EU Costa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President of the European Council Antonio Costa stated this at a press conference in Oslo during his visit to Norway, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Costa said that EU enlargement is the most important geopolitical investment the European Union can make in the future of peace and stability in Europe, and that the EU is fully committed to the enlargement process regarding Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkans.

He added that he is impressed by what Ukraine is doing during the war in terms of implementing reforms and adapting to European standards in order to become a member of the European Union.

Costa confirmed readiness to officially begin accession negotiations as soon as possible and to move forward in the enlargement process.

He said that he could not say whether Ukraine's accession would happen in 2027, 2026, or later, but emphasized that it is important not to lose momentum or the time and technical work Ukraine is carrying out.

A successful completion of Ukraine's EU accession process is important for stabilizing the country and ensuring prosperity for the Ukrainian people after the war, Costa added, recalling that in June 2022 the European Council decided to grant Ukraine candidate status for membership.

He said that since then, the EU has been working hard, and that it is very difficult and challenging for Ukraine to implement reforms while at war. Costa emphasized that all EU member states will strive to fulfill their commitments.

Regarding Hungary's resistance to Ukraine's progress in accession talks, Costa explained that the EU must deal every day with 27 member states because the Union is based on diversity. He noted that bilateral issues, particularly between Hungary and Ukraine, must be resolved, but reminded that Hungary had voted to grant Ukraine candidate status.

He noted that in negotiations, decisions sometimes require a great deal of time.

Costa recalled that his own country, Portugal, had waited nine years to be admitted to the European Union, and that Ukraine is now moving much faster. He expressed optimism that the EU will be able to achieve success very soon.

As reported, Ukraine's representative to the European Union, Vsevolod Chentsov, said in an interview with Ukrinform that Ukraine's phased accession to the European Union is not a compromise but a pragmatic tool intended to accelerate the country's integration and ensure quality preparation. He noted that the concept itself is not new and has been used in the past.

