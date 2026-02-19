Zelensky Discusses Impact Of Russian Attacks With UN High Commissioner For Refugees
"We discussed the consequences of Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukraine's energy system and the assistance our people need. There must be more pressure to stop these attacks and more support for our people – especially those who are currently in Ukraine or planning to return," Zelensky stated.
He expressed gratitude to Salih for his first visit to Ukraine in his role as High Commissioner and for all the support the UNHCR provides to Ukrainians living under Russian attacks.Read also: No specific date set for Ukraine's accession to EU – Costa
As Ukrinform previously reported, the United Nations has confirmed that more than 15,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment