President Mirziyoyev Affirms Uzbekistan's Readiness To Aid Gaza's Reconstruction

2026-02-19 03:07:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Uzbekistan is ready to make a meaningful contribution to the construction of residential housing, kindergartens, schools, and hospitals in Gaza, said President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, Trend reports.

“I am convinced that the Council's work will help create favorable conditions for the economic and social recovery of the Gaza Strip,” he noted.

According to Mirziyoyev, any mechanisms of external governance must rely on the internal support of the local population.

“Coordinated efforts by all parties will ensure the sustainability of the post-conflict process and create conditions for the swift recovery of Gaza,” the President emphasized.

He also noted that the current summit is a vivid manifestation of international solidarity, peacebuilding, and a shared aspiration to improve the situation in the Middle East.

“We must seize this historic opportunity to build a new Gaza - with a prosperous economy and decent living conditions for the entire population,” Mirziyoyev concluded.

