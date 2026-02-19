403
Host Agreement For 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup In Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Approved
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The agreement to host the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been approved, Trend reports.
This decision was made at the latest meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee.
In October 2025, the FIFA Council awarded the right to co-host this tournament to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The World Cup is scheduled to take place in May-June.
