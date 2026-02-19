Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's Participation In $7 Billion Financial Project For Gaza Is Not Planned - Assistant To President

Azerbaijan's Participation In $7 Billion Financial Project For Gaza Is Not Planned - Assistant To President


2026-02-19 03:07:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijan doesn't envisage to participate in the $7 billion financial initiative related to Gaza that was announced during today's meeting of the Board of Peace, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan, as a founding member state, supports the goals and objectives of the Board of Peace. In the future, Azerbaijan may consider participating in investment projects in Gaza through the Board of Peace. However, I would like to clarify one point. Azerbaijan doesn't envisage to participate in the USD 7 billion financial initiative related to Gaza that was announced during today's meeting of the Board of Peace," Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan noted.

MENAFN19022026000187011040ID1110765158



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search