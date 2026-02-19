Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Security Service Officers Of President Ilham Aliyev, Together With American Police, Prevent Provocation (VIDEO)

Security Service Officers Of President Ilham Aliyev, Together With American Police, Prevent Provocation (VIDEO)


2026-02-19 03:07:08

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Several anti-Azerbaijani elements living abroad aggressively and provocatively attempted to enter the hotel where Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was staying, Trend reports.

They attempted to break through the security cordon and force their way into the hotel, attracting attention with their rather unethical behavior and using language consistent with their moral principles.

The Azerbaijani Presidential Security Service, together with American police, quickly intervened, professionally neutralized these individuals, and prevented the attempted sabotage.

MENAFN19022026000187011040ID1110765157



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search