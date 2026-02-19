Security Service Officers Of President Ilham Aliyev, Together With American Police, Prevent Provocation (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Several anti-Azerbaijani elements living abroad aggressively and provocatively attempted to enter the hotel where Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was staying, Trend reports.

They attempted to break through the security cordon and force their way into the hotel, attracting attention with their rather unethical behavior and using language consistent with their moral principles.

The Azerbaijani Presidential Security Service, together with American police, quickly intervened, professionally neutralized these individuals, and prevented the attempted sabotage.

