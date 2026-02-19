Security Service Officers Of President Ilham Aliyev, Together With American Police, Prevent Provocation (VIDEO)
They attempted to break through the security cordon and force their way into the hotel, attracting attention with their rather unethical behavior and using language consistent with their moral principles.
The Azerbaijani Presidential Security Service, together with American police, quickly intervened, professionally neutralized these individuals, and prevented the attempted sabotage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment