FM Represents Jordan At U.S.-Led Peace Council Meeting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Washington, Feb. 19 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, represented the Kingdom at a Peace Council meeting chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump, with the participation of 48 countries.On the sidelines of the meeting, Safadi conveyed greetings from His Majesty King Abdullah II to President Trump and expressed appreciation for the U.S. President's efforts to consolidate stability in Gaza.Safadi also met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where they discussed a range of bilateral issues within the framework of the shared commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States. Regional developments were also addressed during the talks.Safadi underscored the importance of convening the Peace Council and implementing all elements of President Trump's plan regarding Gaza.He also held meetings with heads of delegations and foreign ministers participating in the gathering.The Foreign Minister affirmed that Jordan will contribute to implementing President Trump's Gaza plan by training Palestinian police personnel in Jordan.He stressed that Jordan will continue supporting Gaza by enhancing the work of its field hospitals in the Strip, continuing to treat Gazan patients in the Kingdom, and delivering Jordanian and international humanitarian aid.On Thursday, Safadi also participated in the monthly United Nations Security Council briefing in New York on developments in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.