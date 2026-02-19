UNRWA: Access To Aid Restricted, Humanitarian Situation In Gaza Still Grave

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra)-- Restrictions on humanitarian access have made the humanitarian situation in Gaza much worse, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced Thursday.UNRWA stressed in a statement posted on the social media site X that it is still working to provide displaced people with basic services including food aid, shelter, healthcare, education, and protection through its vast field presence and network.UNRWA reaffirmed its demand for the removal of barriers to humanitarian access and underlined that the scope of the needs significantly outweighs what is presently being given.