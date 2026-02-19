Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UNRWA: Access To Aid Restricted, Humanitarian Situation In Gaza Still Grave

UNRWA: Access To Aid Restricted, Humanitarian Situation In Gaza Still Grave


2026-02-19 03:06:37
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra)-- Restrictions on humanitarian access have made the humanitarian situation in Gaza much worse, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced Thursday.
UNRWA stressed in a statement posted on the social media site X that it is still working to provide displaced people with basic services including food aid, shelter, healthcare, education, and protection through its vast field presence and network.
UNRWA reaffirmed its demand for the removal of barriers to humanitarian access and underlined that the scope of the needs significantly outweighs what is presently being given.

MENAFN19022026000117011021ID1110765147



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search