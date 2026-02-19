Trump Kicks Off His 'Board Of Peace'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump told the first meeting of his“Board of Peace” Thursday that nations had contributed $7bn to a Gaza reconstruction fund that aims to rebuild the enclave once Hamas disarms, an objective that is far from becoming a reality.

The disarmament of Hamas and accompanying withdrawal of Israeli troops, the size of the reconstruction fund and the flow of humanitarian aid to the war-battered populace of Gaza are among the major questions likely to test the effectiveness of the board in the months ahead.

While US warplanes and aircraft carriers headed toward Iran on his orders, Trump welcomed some two dozen allies from around the world to the gleaming Washington building of the former US Institute of Peace, which has been gutted and renamed after the 79-year-old Republican.

In a flurry of announcements at the end of a speech to representatives from 47 nations, Trump said the US will contribute $10bn to the Board of Peace.

He said that contributing nations had raised $7bn as an initial down payment for Gaza reconstruction.

Trump proposed the board in September when he announced his plan to end Israel's war in Gaza.

Trump said that Norway would host a Board of Peace event, but Norway clarified it was not joining the board.

The Board of Peace includes Israel but not Palestinian representatives.

"Together we can achieve the dream of bringing lasting harmony to a region tortured by centuries of war, suffering," said the realtor-turned-president, who has previously spoken improbably of building tourist resorts in Gaza.

Trump did not explain exactly where the money would go and his Board of Peace has drawn wide criticism for its opaque nature.

Trump will wield veto power over the Board and can remain its head even after leaving office, while countries that want to stay on permanently rather than enjoy a two-year stint will need to pay $1bn.

Trump's suggestion that the Board could eventually address challenges beyond Gaza has stirred anxiety that it could undermine the UN's role as the main platform for global diplomacy and conflict resolution.

"We're going to strengthen the United Nations," Trump said, trying to assuage his critics, even though the United States is in arrears on making payments.

Trump said several nations are planning to send thousands of troops to participate in an International Stabilisation Force that will help keep the peace in Gaza when it eventually deploys.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced his country would contribute up to 8,000 troops to the force "to make this peace work”.

The plan for the force is to begin working in areas Israel controls in the absence of Hamas disarmament.

Hamas, fearful of Israeli reprisals, has been reluctant to hand over weaponry as part of Trump's 20-point Gaza plan that brought about a fragile ceasefire last October in the two-year Gaza war.

Trump said he hoped the use of force to disarm Hamas would not be necessary.

He said Hamas had promised to disarm and it "looks like they're going to be doing that, but we'll have to find out”.

In Gaza, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said any international force must "monitor the ceasefire and prevent the (Israeli) occupation from continuing its aggression".

Disarmament could be discussed, he said, without directly committing to it.

The event had the feel of a Trump campaign rally, with music blaring from his eclectic playlist that included Elvis Presley and the Beach Boys.

Participants received red Trump hats.

"We have to get this right. There is no plan B for Gaza. Plan B is going back to war. No one here wants that," said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US President Donald Trump Board of Peace Gaza reconstruction fund