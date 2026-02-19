Putin Gives Blessing To New Madagascar Leader

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his blessing to Madagascar's new leader in a Kremlin meeting Thursday, as Russia seeks to expand its influence in Africa.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina - Madagascar's interim leader since the former president fled in October following demonstrations - said he was counting on Russian support as his country goes through a "difficult period."

He travelled to Moscow on a plane chartered by Russia, weeks after the Kremlin sent military equipment to the island.

Putin told Randrianirina that Madagascar was an "important partner" in Africa.

Moscow has sought to extend its outreach in Africa - where its Wagner paramilitary forces have been active for years and where it rivals European powers, especially France.

"I would like to note that we have many interesting areas of co-operation. These include agriculture, geological exploration, energy, medicine, healthcare and education," Putin said.

"We are ready to develop these ties in the humanitarian sphere and others," he added.

Under massive Western sanctions since its Ukraine offensive started in 2022, Russia has sought to pivot to Asia and the so-called "Global South".

Randrianirina called Russia a "country whose support we hope will accompany Madagascar, which is currently going through a difficult period, both politically and economically".

"We are happy to be here," he said, adding that the visit shows the island's "will to reinforce cooperation with the Russian Federation."

He said that on top of cooperating in the "social, health and education sectors", Madagascar is "ready to fully cooperate" in the military sphere.

Russian independent media has for several years reported that the Wagner military group sought to expand its activity in Madagascar.

Last month, Russian military instructors visited Madagascar to train their counterparts in military equipment supplied by Moscow, including drones.

Putin also expressed condolences to the army colonel over a recent cyclone on the island, that killed at least 40 people this month.

Russia was the third country Randrianirina went to since coming to power, having visited United Arab Emirates and South Africa before.

All of those visits came before going to Madagascar's ex-colonial ruler France, where Randrianirina is due later this month.

