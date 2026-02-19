Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market: Pharma Pipeline Fuels Rapid Expansion By 2034 Delveinsight CG Oncology, Pfizer, Urogen Pharma, Janssen R&D, Protara Therapeutics, Binhui Biopharmaceutical

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Companies in the market include - CG Oncology, Pfizer, UroGen Pharma, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Protara Therapeutics, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, SURGE Therapeutics, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, ImmunityBio, Inc., Guarionex J. Decastro, Janssen Research & Development, Tollys, Aura Biosciences, Vaxiion Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Theralase Technologies, BristolMyers Squibb, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, and others.

DelveInsight's “Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Get a Free sample for the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Some of the key facts of the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Report:



In 2023, the Non–Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) therapeutics market size across the seven major markets (7MM) was about USD 2,350 million. The market is anticipated to expand over the coming years, driven by increasing disease prevalence, the introduction of premium-priced treatment options, and a growing number of pharmaceutical companies actively developing therapies in this area.

In November 2025, Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, announced that the U.S. FDA has granted approval for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and KEYTRUDA QLEX (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) used in combination with Padcev® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) as neoadjuvant therapy followed by continued use as adjuvant therapy after cystectomy. This regimen is approved for adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who cannot receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy. The decision marks the first approved PD-1 inhibitor plus antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) combination for this patient segment.

In September 2025, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced FDA approval of INLEXZO (gemcitabine intravesical system) for BCG-unresponsive, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS), offering a new option for patients after failed BCG therapy or those ineligible for bladder removal surgery.

In May 2025, the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) narrowly voted 5-4 against approving UGN-102 (mitomycin intravesical solution) for treating recurrent, low-grade, intermediate-risk non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

In May 2025, UroGen (Nasdaq: URGN) announced that the FDA has scheduled an Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) meeting for May 21, 2025, to review the new drug application (NDA) for UGN-102 (mitomycin) intravesical solution, an investigational treatment for recurrent LG-IR-NMIBC.

Among the seven major markets (7MM), the United States recorded the largest prevalence of Non–Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer, with approximately 616,000 cases in 2023, and this number is projected to grow over the forecast period.

According to estimates, in Japan, Non–Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer was most common among individuals aged 70–89, representing around 60% of all cases in 2023.

In Japan, the Ta stage represented the largest share of stage-specific Non–Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer cases, making up about 60% of cases in 2023.

Only three FDA-approved therapies are currently available in the United States for treating Non–Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer. KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) received approval in 2020, ADSTILADRIN (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg) was approved in 2022, and the latest addition, ANKTIVA (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln), gained approval in 2024.

Key Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Companies: CG Oncology, Pfizer, UroGen Pharma, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Protara Therapeutics, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, SURGE Therapeutics, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, ImmunityBio, Inc., Guarionex J. Decastro, Janssen Research & Development, Tollys, Aura Biosciences, Vaxiion Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Theralase Technologies, BristolMyers Squibb, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies: CG0070, Sasanlimab (PF-06801591), UGN-102 (mitomycin), TAR-200, TARA-002, OH2 injection, STM-416, Durvalumab, BCG+N-803, Cabazitaxel, Cetrelimab, TL-532, AU-011, VAX 014, Pemigatinib, Erdafitinib, TLD 1433, Nivolumab, APL-1202, and others The Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market dynamics.

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Overview

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC) is an advanced form of bladder cancer in which the tumor has grown into the muscular layer of the bladder wall. Unlike non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), MIBC has a higher risk of spreading (metastasizing) to other parts of the body.

To Know in detail about the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Forecast

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer epidemiology trends @ Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



ADSTILADRIN (nadofaragene firadenovec): Ferring Pharmaceuticals/FKD Therapies Oy

ANKTIVA (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln): ImmunityBio

CG0070: CG Oncology

Sasanlimab (PF-06801591): Pfizer

UGN-102 (mitomycin): UroGen Pharma

TAR-200: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

TARA-002: Protara Therapeutics

OH2 injection: Binhui Biopharmaceutical

STM-416: SURGE Therapeutics

Durvalumab: AstraZeneca

BCG+N-803: ImmunityBio, Inc.

Cabazitaxel: Guarionex J. Decastro

Cetrelimab: Janssen Research & Development

TL-532: Tollys

AU-011: Aura Biosciences

VAX 014: Vaxiion Therapeutics

Pemigatinib: Incyte Corporation

Erdafitinib: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

TLD 1433: Theralase Technologies

Nivolumab: BristolMyers Squibb APL-1202: Asieris Pharmaceuticals

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market share @ Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Landscape

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Drivers



Rising Incidence and Aging Population: Increasing bladder cancer prevalence, particularly among elderly populations and smokers, is expanding the treatable patient pool.

Advancements in Immunotherapy and Targeted Treatments: The introduction of immune checkpoint inhibitors and targeted agents is transforming perioperative and metastatic treatment landscapes.

Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant Therapy Adoption: Growing use of systemic therapies before and after radical cystectomy is improving survival outcomes and driving drug utilization.

Biomarker-Driven Treatment Approaches: Molecular profiling and PD-L1 testing are enabling more personalized therapy selection, enhancing clinical benefit. Ongoing Clinical Trial ActivityRobust pipeline development, including antibody-drug conjugates and combination regimens, is fueling future market growth.

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Barriers



High Treatment Complexity: Standard management often requires radical cystectomy, chemotherapy, or multimodal therapy, limiting patient eligibility due to comorbidities.

Toxicity and Safety Concerns: Chemotherapy and immunotherapy-related adverse events can restrict long-term treatment adherence.

Limited Options for Cisplatin-Ineligible Patients: A significant proportion of patients are unable to receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy, narrowing therapeutic choices.

High Cost of Novel Therapies: Advanced biologics and combination regimens increase overall treatment expenses, impacting reimbursement and access. Clinical Trial Recruitment Challenges: Stringent eligibility criteria and disease heterogeneity can slow patient enrollment in late-stage trials.

Scope of the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Companies: CG Oncology, Pfizer, UroGen Pharma, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Protara Therapeutics, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, SURGE Therapeutics, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, ImmunityBio, Inc., Guarionex J. Decastro, Janssen Research & Development, Tollys, Aura Biosciences, Vaxiion Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Theralase Technologies, BristolMyers Squibb, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies: CG0070, Sasanlimab (PF-06801591), UGN-102 (mitomycin), TAR-200, TARA-002, OH2 injection, STM-416, Durvalumab, BCG+N-803, Cabazitaxel, Cetrelimab, TL-532, AU-011, VAX 014, Pemigatinib, Erdafitinib, TLD 1433, Nivolumab, APL-1202, and others

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer current marketed and Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer emerging therapies

Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Dynamics: Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market drivers and Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

4. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

9. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Drivers

16. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Barriers

17. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Appendix

18. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.