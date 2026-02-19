Personal Injury Law Expertise Provided For Thousands Of Florida Clients

MENAFN - GetNews)



Victims of personal injury incidents are entitled to compensation when another party is negligent. An Orlando personal injury attorney may help clients receive payment for injuries and damages. The Orlando personal injury attorneys provide detailed legal advice.

Kennon Law Personal Injury and Hans Kennon are pleased to announce that the firm has reached a milestone of 50,000 cases won for clients of the personal injury law firm. The combined years of team experience has reached five decades and over $50 million has been recovered from insurance companies.

The Kennon Law personal injury claim attorneys can assist if the client's injuries are caused by another party's negligence or wrongful action. A Kennon Law personal injury attorney can review the case to determine who is responsible, how it happened, and which insurance policy should pay for damages. The skilled legal team will ensure clients are treated well and fairly compensated. Personal injury claims attorneys in Orlando area skilled insurance negotiators and court litigators.

Hans Kennon explained,“Personal Injury cases are just one area of specialization. Some categories of personal injury include car accidents, product liability, medical malpractice, and construction negligence. If you were injured in an Orlando car accident, bitten by a dog, fell on someone's property, or suffered another type of personal injury, Kennon Law Personal Injury knows how to provide exceptional support throughout the process of consultation and recommendations. Our team of experienced case managers and paralegals are well versed in securing the financial compensation clients are entitled to. With decades of collective expertise, we are confident we can secure the financial compensation you are entitled to.”

Kennon Law prioritizes its clients' needs and works closely with them to achieve their desired outcomes. The legal team understands that each client's situation is unique and requires a personalized approach. The client's claim is more than numbers to the attorneys, it represents part of the client's life journey. The legal firm has successfully represented thousands of clients in wrongfully denied insurance claims. Recovering compensation is the highest priority. The track record of success means less worry. Hans Kennon ensures that clients will never be asked to defend claims without a winning team on their side.

An experienced personal injury and insurance claim attorney can significantly affect the case's outcome. The Kennon Law legal team is eager to fight for justice and compensation for clients' families. The Orlando law office today is ready to respond to clients with a complimentary consultation. The legal team is unwavering in its commitment to holding insurance companies accountable and ensuring clients receive the compensation they rightfully deserve.

With decades of combined experience, the attorneys have successfully negotiated fair settlements for injuries and damages, advocating tirelessly for clients' rights. Kennon Law understands the complexities of insurance claims and personal injury law and is dedicated to guiding clients through these challenges. The approach involves creating tailored strategies that adapt to evolving laws and unique circumstances, ensuring that clients' rights are protected every step of the way.

In 1982, the Florida Supreme Court established the Florida Bar Board certification was established. Its purpose was to recognize attorneys for their advanced knowledge skills and professionalism in specific areas of law. Under Florida's certification process, requirements include peer reviews, specialty exams, and a minimum of five years of legal practice. Hans Kennon is Florida Bar Certified, which means he must demonstrate exceptional ability in his practice area to earn the distinction. He is required to re-certify every five years by completing advanced education credits. The Florida Bar identifies only about 7% of Florida's 107,000 attorneys and legally can refer to themselves as specialists in their field.

Kennon Law Personal Injury has been providing experienced legal services to thousands of clients in Florida for decades. Hans Kennon is Board-Certified in his practice area which includes personal injury and insurance claims. The legal team is eager to fight for justice and compensation for clients and their families.