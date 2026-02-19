Growth Stalk Holdings Corp Completes Strategic Investment In Solvixlms Technologies Platform

MENAFN - GetNews)Growth Stalk Holdings Corp (“GrowthStalk” or the“Company”) today announced the completion of a strategic investment resulting in 90% controlling ownership of SolvixLMS Technologies Inc. (“Solvix” or“SolvixLMS”), an AI powered infrastructure operating system designed to support operational management, compliance workflows, and data analytics within regulated laboratory and production environments.

The transaction launches GrowthStalk's strategy of building and scaling technology platforms focused on operational intelligence in regulated and data-intensive industries.

Strategic Rationale

SolvixLMS was developed to address operational complexity in laboratory and production environments where regulatory requirements, fragmented systems, manual processes, and limited real-time visibility can create inefficiencies and operational risk.

The Solvix platform consolidates operational data, including production activity, compliance documentation, inventory tracking, equipment monitoring, and analytics, into a centralized system designed to improve visibility, consistency, and audit readiness.

GrowthStalk believes that AI powered operating systems capable of integrating data management, compliance oversight, and analytics within regulated environments represent a durable technology segment with long-term expansion potential across multiple verticals, including state-regulated production, pharmaceutical, research, analytical, and industrial laboratory sectors.

Platform Capabilities

SolvixLMS is a cloud-based AI powered operating system designed to provide real-time operational visibility across laboratory functions; centralize compliance documentation and workflow management; track production activity and inventory movement; support reporting and audit readiness; and deliver analytics tools to assist management decision-making.

The platform incorporates data analytics and AI-assisted functionality through its SolvAI module, described below.

Artificial Intelligence Disclosure

For purposes of the Company's disclosures,“Artificial Intelligence” refers to software systems incorporating data analytics, rule-based logic, statistical modeling, and, where applicable, machine-learning models trained on structured historical operational datasets to assist users in forecasting, compliance monitoring, workflow optimization, and performance analysis.

These systems operate within defined parameters and include human oversight and review mechanisms. The Company does not deploy autonomous decision-making systems that operate without human control.

The SolvAI module is designed to provide analytics-driven recommendations, performance forecasting tools, and compliance monitoring enhancements based on operational data. Certain machine-learning-enabled features are in phased development and, as a result, not all AI-related functionality described herein is currently deployed across all production environments.

CEO Commentary

“We are selective about the assets we pursue,” said Joseph Babiak, Chief Executive Officer of Growth Stalk Holdings Corp.“SolvixLMS checked every box for us: purpose-built architecture, a clear opportunity in highly regulated markets, and a transaction structure that maintains capital discipline while keeping the technical leadership in place. The thesis is straightforward, regulated environments generate large volumes of operational data that are rarely used to their full potential. SolvixLMS is designed to turn that data into a practical management asset.”

Transaction Overview

GrowthStalk completed an equity transaction resulting in 90% controlling ownership of SolvixLMS Technologies Inc. The transaction was structured through a newly formed holding entity to facilitate governance, capital allocation, and long-term organizational flexibility.

Consideration is performance-based and tied to defined operational and development milestones, including successful beta completion, initial commercial adoption, revenue validation, and platform scalability validation. GrowthStalk retains full governance authority and strategic oversight of SolvixLMS post-closing.

The structure is intended to align long-term incentives across all stakeholders while preserving capital discipline and maintaining milestone-based accountability.

Leadership Continuity

Joseph Neihart, the founder and original developer of the SolvixLMS platform, has retained a minority equity interest and will continue to support the development and strategic direction of the platform following closing.

Additional warrant-based consideration has been structured in connection with the achievement of defined operational and development milestones, aligning founder incentives with long-term Company performance. The Company believes that continuity of technical leadership is a key factor in preserving platform integrity and supporting the execution of its product development roadmap.

Governance and Integration

SolvixLMS will operate as a controlled subsidiary within GrowthStalk. Product development will continue under existing leadership, with GrowthStalk providing governance oversight, capital allocation discipline, and public-company reporting structure.

The Company's Board of Directors oversees technology governance, including the development and deployment of Artificial Intelligence systems, as part of its broader risk management and compliance framework. Oversight responsibilities are integrated into the Company's existing governance structure to support appropriate controls, transparency, and regulatory alignment.

Post-close reporting and governance frameworks have been implemented to support operational accountability and scalable growth consistent with public-company standards.

About Growth Stalk Holdings Corp

Growth Stalk Holdings Corp is a holding company dedicated to building and scaling intellectual property-driven software platforms across regulated and emerging markets. The Company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, governance oversight, and long-term value creation through operationally focused technology assets.

About SolvixLMS Technologies

SolvixLMS Technologies develops AI-powered analytics and workflow intelligence software designed to help laboratories and complex production environments operate with greater visibility, efficiency, and control. By integrating data management, compliance workflows, and analytics into a unified platform, SolvixLMS aims to support improved operational performance within regulated environments.

Cautionary Disclosure About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated platform development, expansion into additional verticals, performance-based milestone achievement, future AI-enabled functionality, anticipated leadership appointments, and the expected benefits of the transaction. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, regulatory environments, market adoption, integration of operations, and the achievement of performance milestones. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Growth Stalk Holdings Corp Information contained herein is believed to be accurate as of the date hereof; however, the Company makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding completeness or accuracy and assumes no obligation to provide updated information.