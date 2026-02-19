Rethinking Tech Leadership Gregg Smith's Newly Released Book Challenges How Golf Club Executives Implement Technology

MENAFN - GetNews)Seasoned entrepreneur and technology strategist Gregg Smith has released his book, Your Club's Digital Caddie: A Financial Leader's Guide to Technology Partnership. This strategic leadership guide is for financial decision-makers at golf and country clubs. With actionable strategies and powerful tech-driven frameworks, it helps private club leaders modernize their technology infrastructure without compromising the member experience.







Your Club's Digital Caddie is a comprehensive book that sheds light on technology oversight across most golf clubs. In addition to offering practical leadership tools, it takes a deep dive into generic IT and how it is often inadequate in modern club environments. With a unique perspective shaped by decades of industry experience, the author urges club executives to treat technology as a core leadership responsibility, leveraging tech solutions to balance service quality and customer experience with cost control and long-term value creation. The book examines technology through a business lens, enabling financial executives to justify tech investments in business terms. From governance and accountability to cost management, reputational risks, data management, and cybersecurity, the book goes above and beyond in addressing the realities of club operations, helping leaders turn tech decisions into business outcomes.

Gregg Smith is a technology strategist with over 30 years of industry experience. He has spent his entire career helping organizations thrive and expand through strategic technology solutions and IT partnerships. As an entrepreneur and business leader, he is known for integrating modern technology with operational realities, enabling businesses to implement technology with clarity and vision. As CEO of Pearl Solutions Group, he works with companies across industries, including golf and country clubs, to manage cybersecurity and implement technology services.

With firsthand experience of the unique challenges of club operations, Gregg focuses on strengthening technology frameworks where traditional IT falls short. A Washington University in St. Louis graduate, he actively serves the industry as an NGCOA member and as a partner with several CMAA chapters.

Gregg Smith is available for interviews.

Your Club's Digital Caddie: A Financial Leader's Guide to Technology Partnership is now available on Amazon.

Book Preview:

About Gregg Smith:

Contact:

Gregg Smith

Pearl Solutions Group

314-574-7672

...