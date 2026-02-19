The First Of Its Kind: A Smart, Sarcastic Restaurant Guide To Evanston

MENAFN - GetNews)Bestselling author and longtime Evanston residentis pleased to announce the release of, a no-holds-barred, laugh-out-loud tour through one city's most overhyped, overpriced, and occasionally outstanding dining spots.







In a world where every restaurant claims to be "elevated," "chef-driven," and "globally inspired," Whine and Dine cuts through the marketing fluff with a sharp knife, a raised eyebrow, and an unapologetically honest palate. Voelker dishes on Evanston's supposedly "oh-so-diverse" restaurant scene-from white-tablecloth destinations to greasy spoons that run more on nostalgia than flavor-serving up a guide that's as useful as it is brutally funny.

With the enthusiasm of a food-obsessed detective and the skepticism of someone who's endured one too many $17 cheese quesadillas, Voelker calls out:

. Sticker-shock specials like $18 vegan chili, $33 bowls of gumbo, $46 mushroom-heavy "risotto," and $67 racks of smoked spare ribs.

. Overhyped hotspots that confuse Instagram likes with good cooking.

. Beloved neighborhood institutions coasting on reputation instead of quality.

No overpriced entrée, stale hamburger bun, brown guacamole, or limp French fry is safe.

Yet, beneath the sarcasm, Whine and Dine is a genuinely practical guide. Voelker doesn't just roast bad meals-he highlights what actually works. Readers will find:

. Straight-talking recommendations: what to order, what to avoid, and what's simply not worth the wait.

. Reality checks for newcomers who are tired of learning the hard way that "most popular" doesn't always mean "most edible."

. Fresh perspectives for long-time residents who think they've "tried everywhere" but may have been settling for mediocre all along.

"Evanston has some truly wonderful food," says Voelker. "It also has more than its fair share of mediocre meals hiding behind pretty décor, clever branding, and optimistic price tags. This book is for anyone who's ever stared at a sad, soggy salad and wondered how it became a 'local favorite.'"







Equal parts comedic commentary and consumer protection, Whine and Dine is the restaurant guide for people who are tired of polite, vague reviews and just want the truth-with a side of laughter.

Whether you're choosing a spot for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner, Voelker's sharp, witty insights will help you spend less time regretting your order-and less money funding someone else's inflated ego.

Availability

Whine and Dine: A Sarcastic Guide to Evanston Restaurants is available now for $19.99 on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the Author

Daniel J. Voelker is a bestselling author and longtime Evanston resident with a forensic eye for detail and a finely tuned sense of humor. Equal parts critic and storyteller, he brings a refreshingly blunt, observant, and entertaining voice to the world of restaurant writing-no fawning, no fluff, just the truth, served with a generous helping of wit.

For review copies, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

Daniel J. Voelker

312-505-4841

