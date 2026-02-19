Hometown Of Confucius Invites Global Guests To Celebrate Spring Festival

As the Spring Festival bell nears, Chinese people worldwide seek the most authentic New Year vibes. This year, why not turn your eyes to Nishan in Qufu, Shandong–the hometown of Confucius? Boasting profound Confucian heritage, Nishan has crafted an immersive 2026 Spring Festival gala for domestic and international visitors, centered on Nishan Sacred Land and Luyuan Village. Weaving ancient rituals with contemporary trends, this is more than a festive celebration, but a hands-on cultural exploration.







Tech-powered Wishes under Starry Sky

At Nishan Sacred Land, technology and art light up the Spring Festival night sky. Thousands of drones paint the dark sky with 3D auspicious patterns, including the Eight Steeds painting and a giant Chinese character "Fu", staging a stunning starry New Year show. Brilliant fireworks dance with the stars, creating an immersive audio-visual feast. Visitors can join the "Sky Screen Wishes" activity, projecting personal New Year wishes onto the sky screen in real time, letting aspirations bloom over this sacred land.

Floating Lanterns for Heartfelt Dialogue with Cultural Land

Praying for blessings is a core Spring Festival ritual, and in Nishan it takes on a unique form and artistic conception. At Nishan Sacred Land, visitors hold a heart lantern and walk slowly up the Path of Heavenly Mandation – a symbol of Confucius's ideological inheritance – to light lanterns together and make wishes to solemn ancient music. Countless lights merge individual blessings into a glowing river of family reunion. In neighboring Luyuan Village, thousands of handcrafted Kongming and lotus lanterns form a romantic sea of light. Visitors can tie wishes to lotus lanterns and set them afloat, or join the grand fish lantern parade. Amid the folk proverb "Touch the fish head, no worries at all; touch the fish tail, smooth sailing always", they savor the ritual of interwoven light and shadow.







Ancient-style Parades, a Time-travel Adventure

The whole Nishan area becomes an open "New Chinese-style paradise" for the Spring Festival. Auspicious figures like the God of Wealth and the Gods of Fortune, Prosperity and Longevity, along with costumed actors, form grand parades wandering through streets and scenic spots, handing out lucky bags, ingot candies and other gifts. Visitors can dress in elegant Hanfu, take photos against Chinese-style architecture and street scenes, and capture classic festive moments effortlessly.

Intangible Cultural Heritage Market Enhances New Year Flavors

Want to take home a unique Chinese New Year gift? For a unique Chinese New Year souvenir, the bustling Spring Festival market is a must-visit. At the markets in Nishan Sacred Land and Luyuan Village, intangible cultural heritage artisans demonstrate paper-cutting, shadow puppetry, cloth tiger making and willow weaving on site. Visitors can appreciate the craft and try hands-on activities like ink rubbing, sugar painting and Chinese lantern weaving, taking home self-made auspicious souvenirs. The markets also feature authentic Shandong New Year snacks: freshly made Shandong pancakes, meter-long sugar-coated haws, warm Shandong hot pots and a thousand-person long-table feast, satisfying all culinary dreams of the Chinese New Year.

The 2026 Spring Festival sees Nishan open its arms to friends worldwide. Here, millennia-old Confucian wisdom meets lively folk revelry; solemn traditional rituals blend with futuristic tech light shows. This is more than a trip; it is a deep experience of the "Chinese New Year" custom at a cradle of Chinese civilization.