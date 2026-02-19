Orthodontist Practice In Newcastle: Live Life Smiling Stays Focused On Specialist-Led Treatment

MENAFN - GetNews)



Live Life Smiling offers Newcastle families specialist-led orthodontic care rooted in four decades of clinical expertise, prioritising early intervention and long-term oral health outcomes.

Opened in the 1980s, Live Life Smiling continues a legacy of excellence in orthodontic care delivered by specialists with years of advanced training. Today, even as general dental practices increasingly offer teeth straightening, this Orthodontist Newcastle remains dedicated to treatment, overseen exclusively by registered specialist orthodontists in the Hunter region.

Serving families across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, and the Hunter Valley, the practice continues to emphasise early orthodontic assessments. This proactive, prevention-focused approach helps patients achieve long-term oral health outcomes rather than quick cosmetic fixes.

A leading provider of dental braces in Newcastle, the practice accepts referrals from general dentists, as well as direct appointments from families. Tailored treatment plans cater to each patient's facial structure, growth patterns, and overall health. Whether utilising traditional braces or modern clear aligners, the clinical team integrates digital scanning and advanced treatment planning software to improve both comfort and precision.

Founded by Associate Professor Peter Vaughan, the practice is now led by his son, Dr Matthew Vaughan, a specialist orthodontist, perpetuating a leadership transition that maintains a philosophy rooted in family-based expertise and evidence-driven care. Every patient at Live Life Smiling is evaluated and treated under the supervision of a qualified orthodontist.

“Our focus is on providing care that looks at the whole child, not just their teeth. We want to identify potential issues early so that treatment, if needed, is less invasive and more effective,”said Dr Matthew Vaughan.“Orthodontics is not just about moving teeth; it involves understanding facial development and growth patterns. That level of clinical judgment requires dedicated speciality training.”

In an era of corporate dental chains and short-term treatment models, Live Life Smiling provides a standard of care that sets it apart, putting specialist qualifications and patient well-being above all else. With a continued focus on children and adolescents, the practice remains firm that comprehensive, in-person specialist assessment is irreplaceable, representing a counterpoint to direct-to-consumer aligner brands and quick-straightening options.

Live Life Smiling has served the Newcastle community since the 1980s, when Associate Professor Peter Vaughan established the practice as a specialist-only orthodontic clinic. Today, his son, Dr Matthew Vaughan, a registered specialist orthodontist, carries forward that legacy. The practice focuses on children and adolescents, offering traditional braces, clear aligners, and growth modification appliances. By combining family-founded experience with digital technology and evidence-based protocols, Live Life Smiling remains a distinct alternative to corporate dental chains and direct-to-consumer aligner brands.