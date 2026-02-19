A Story Of Power, Crime, And Survival Authors Tranquility Press Releases Daughter Of Scarface I By Shirley Norman (Aka Ladawn Cusimano)

MENAFN - GetNews)



Unforgettable True Crime Memoir Daughter of Scarface I Reveals a Life of Glamour, Grit, and Corruption

Daughter Of Scarface I, the gripping true crime memoir by Shirley Norman (aka LaDawn Cusimano ), delivers an unflinching account of privilege, rebellion, and a justice system gone wrong. This powerful narrative pulls readers into a world where wealth and opportunity collide with danger, crime, and betrayal.

Born in California, adopted and raised in Texas, Norman's early life appeared charming. Adopted by a wealthy aunt and uncle in Fort Worth, she and her sister Charlotte were given every advantage, including elite schools, fine clothes, and a comfortable lifestyle. Yet beneath the surface of affluence lay a restless spirit determined to break free from expectations.

As a rebellious teen, Norman rejected the path laid out for her, entering a life that led her into the world of stripping, complex relationships, and eventually organized crime. Her journey took a dramatic and devastating turn when she became entangled in a controversial murder case that resulted in a fifty-year prison sentence, one she maintains was shaped by corruption within law enforcement. To this day, justice remains disputed.

“Daughter Of Scarface I isn't just a memoir, it's a fearless account of how a life of privilege can still spiral into chaos,” says Norman.“It's about survival, truth, and the hope that justice will eventually prevail.”

Raw, provocative, and deeply personal, Daughter Of Scarface I will resonate with readers drawn to true crime, memoirs of resilience, and stories that challenge the boundaries between guilt, innocence, and power.

Available now through major online book retailers. Amazon.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a comprehensive publishing company dedicated to elevating authors and their stories. Offering professional editing, creative design, and targeted marketing and distribution, the press works closely with writers to turn their manuscripts into compelling books that reach and resonate with readers around the globe.