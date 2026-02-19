MENAFN - GetNews)



"Newcase - AI litigation intelligence platform benchmarked across 100,000+ pages. Now available for free trial."

CAMBRIDGE, MA - February 19, 2026 - Legal AI tools are promising to transform litigation workflows. The demos look impressive. The marketing is polished. So, law firms, insurance litigation teams, and in-house counsel invest weeks vetting and running pilots, onboarding teams, and testing the platform on real case files. The results are frustrating: hallucinated facts, missed admissions buried in depositions, medical chronologies with gaps no attorney could use, and summaries that require so much manual correction they end up costing more time than they save. The demo promised the future - yet the actual product doesn't deliver.

Newcase, the AI platform purpose-built for insurance litigation and complex cases, is opening free trial access for anyone through its self-serve. Unlike competitors that require lengthy sales cycles, committed resources, and demo calls before attorneys can evaluate the product, Newcase is inviting legal teams to test and experience the platform firsthand - because in litigation, results matter more than marketing.

Why Most Legal AI Tools Underdeliver on Litigation Work

The core problem is that most AI tools entering the legal market were not designed for litigation. They were built for general document processing, or worse, wrapping a generic AI Model - then repositioned with litigation branding. When applied to the deep analytical demands in litigation, these tools lack depth and produce incomplete outputs, miss verifiable citations, and introduce factual errors that are unacceptable in high-stakes proceedings.

In a benchmark conducted across more than 100,000 pages of depositions and medical records, legal reviewers using Newcase were compared against senior legal professionals conducting manual review and against teams relying on competitive AI tools. Reviewers with Newcase achieved 100% extraction of critical facts with exact citations and completed the work 15 times faster than manual review alone. The platform keeps attorneys in control throughout the process: Newcase reads every page, surfaces all relevant facts with precise source citations, and lets the attorney determine what matters strategically. By contrast, competitive tools missed key admissions, fabricated connections between testimony, and failed to maintain the citation accuracy required for defensible litigation work.

The Trust Gap in Legal AI

“There is a clear recurring theme across the legal professionals we've spoken to - they saw an AI tool, got excited about the demo, yet when they tested it on real case files, the product never matched the marketing and adoption stalled. The frustration is real. There is a trust and adoption issue in the legal tech market, and that's why we're letting attorneys try Newcase for themselves - no demo call, no committed resources required.” - Nader Karayanni, CEO and Co-Founder of Newcase

Security, Privacy, and Compliance

Litigation work involves the most sensitive materials in any legal practice. Newcase is built from the ground up on a security-first architecture - with separate environments across different tenants and users and has passed rigorous third-party penetration testing. Newcase is SOC 2 Type II compliant, with zero data retention across all AI processing workflows. Client data is never shared, sold, or used for model training. All AI processing is conducted through vendors operating under a Business Associate Agreement (BAA), ensuring HIPAA-compliant workflows.

Key Capabilities of the Newcase Platform



Litigation-Focused Platform: Complements litigation workflows. Transcript viewer, centralized case files directory, report builder, note-taking, export, and collaboration with team members and clients. The platform was built on litigation workflows to reduce friction and improve adoption, keeping workflows that work and enhancing the ones that were lacking (like manual review).

Zero Hallucination Standard : Every fact extracted links directly to its source document with exact page and line citations. The platform never generates information that does not exist in uploaded case materials. Attorneys remain in control - Newcase surfaces the facts, you determine the strategy.

Cross-Case Deep Insights: Cross-references all evidence - depositions, medical records, and any unstructured documents - from a single unified view to identify key admissions across different witnesses, surface contradictions between testimony and records, and flag critical inconsistencies that would otherwise require weeks of manual comparison.

AI Deposition Analysis : Generates page-line-cited deposition summaries, cross-references testimony across multiple witnesses, and identifies contradictions and key admissions in under 30 seconds per transcript.

AI Medical Record Review: Extracts clinical findings, identifies pre-existing conditions, and generates detailed medical chronologies with case-specific analysis - mapping treatment timelines from complex medical documentation with full source verification. Additional Advanced Features: Expert Witness Investigation analyzes an opposing expert's prior depositions, publications, and litigation history to surface inconsistencies and build cross-examination strategy. Opposing Counsel Intelligence maps attorney questioning patterns, tactical approaches, and prior deposition behavior across cases to prepare litigation teams with a strategic playbook before they walk into the room.



Self-Serve Access: Show, Don't Tell

Newcase's self-serve free trial is available now at newcase. Litigation teams across the United States can sign up securely, upload case files, and begin leveraging AI-powered deposition summaries, medical record chronologies, and cross-case deep analytical insights immediately - without scheduling a demo call or speaking to a sales representative.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does Newcase take my case's specific details into account when reviewing documents?

A: Yes. Newcase is context-aware - it tailors every analysis to the specific claims, issues, and theory of your case. The same set of medical records will produce different outputs depending on the matter. In a medical malpractice case involving diabetic ketoacidosis, the platform highlights every glucose reading and related clinical finding. In a slip-and-fall case with orthopedic injuries, those same glucose readings are appropriately deprioritized while treatment timelines and functional limitations take focus. If an AI tool gives you the same summary regardless of the case, it is not context-aware - and you will spend hours editing out irrelevant data while missing what actually matters.

Q: Does Newcase analyze and cross-reference admissions from different files?

A: Yes. The platform extracts key admissions, concessions, and material statements from across all case files - depositions, medical records, expert reports, and any unstructured documents - and cross-references them to build a unified evidentiary picture. Newcase identifies where witness testimony corroborates or contradicts the documentary record, surfaces inconsistencies between different deponents on the same issue of fact, and consolidates these findings into actionable insights organized by the key issues in dispute. This enables litigation teams to identify impeachment opportunities, map the strengths and weaknesses of each claim or defense, and develop case strategy grounded in the complete evidentiary record rather than isolated document review.

Q: How does Newcase compare to other legal AI tools?

A: Specialization. Most legal AI tools produce broad, topic-level summaries without precise citations - and many were not built for the analytical depth litigation demands. Newcase delivers page-line cited outputs across depositions, medical records, and unstructured case files. It cross-references testimony, identifies contradictions automatically, and surfaces key admissions - achieving 100% critical fact extraction when benchmarked against senior legal reviewers across 100,000+ pages. Critically, Newcase keeps attorneys in control: every fact links to its source, and the attorney determines what matters strategically.

Q: Is Newcase secure for litigation work?

A: Yes. Newcase is trusted by national insurance carriers and major litigation firms nationwide and is built on a security-first, enterprise-grade architecture designed for highly sensitive litigation materials. The platform is SOC 2 Type II compliant, with strict tenant isolation, encrypted data in transit and at rest, and regular third-party penetration testing. All AI processing is conducted under a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) to ensure HIPAA-compliant workflows, with zero data retention across AI pipelines. Uploaded materials are never shared, sold, or used for any model training.

Q: Who is Newcase designed for?

A: Newcase serves law firms, insurance litigation teams, in-house legal departments, and claims professionals handling complex liability cases across the United States. The platform is used by legal professionals across a wide range of practice areas, including product liability, general liability, medical malpractice, workers' compensation, toxic torts, transportation and trucking litigation, construction defect, premises liability, professional liability, and pharmaceutical and medical device litigation.

About Newcase

Newcase is the AI litigation intelligence platform that connects all facts and insights from depositions, medical records, expert testimony, attorney behavior, and case facts into a single searchable intelligence layer. Purpose-built for insurance litigation and complex cases, Newcase helps legal teams uncover contradictions, analyze expert witnesses, cross-reference testimony, and build winning strategies - 15 times faster than manual review with 100% critical fact accuracy and zero hallucinations. The platform keeps attorneys in control: every insight is source-verified with page-line citations, and no case data is ever retained or used for training. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Newcase is backed by Social Leverage, The LegalTech Fund, and Plug and Play. Learn more at newcase.