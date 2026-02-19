Exploring The Real Cost Of Car Finance: Why Past Agreements Still Matter

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Reviewing past car finance agreements as more UK drivers reassess the true cost of historic finance deals and mis-sold car finance."More UK drivers are taking a second look at old car finance agreements as part of building better financial awareness. With mis-sold car finance affecting agreements signed as far back as 2007, Reclaim247 is helping people check whether they may have a valid car finance claim or PCP claim. The process is free, paperless and takes just a minute to get started.

Manchester, UK - February 19, 2026 - Across the UK, more drivers are beginning to question the car finance deals they once took for granted. What may have seemed like a straightforward payment plan at the time is now coming under closer review, especially as people reassess their financial decisions with more clarity.

Reclaim247 is seeing a consistent rise in checks related to PCP claims and car finance mis-selling. Many drivers are finding that their agreements contained terms that were not fully explained or fairly presented. For those affected, a valid car finance claim or PCP claim could still apply, even if the car has long since been returned or sold, potentially resulting in a car finance refund or car finance compensation.

“We speak to people who thought their deal was simple and fair,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247.“But when they go back and look again, they realise some key details were never made clear. That's often where we find the start of a car finance mis-sold case.”

Understanding Car Finance Mis-Selling

Some car finance agreements were structured in ways that prioritised broker earnings over customer clarity. In many cases, customers were shown a single product, even when they were told multiple options were being considered. Others unknowingly paid higher interest rates that had been inflated to increase broker commission.

The Financial Conduct Authority has raised concerns over several practices common between April 2007 and November 2024, including:

Discretionary Commission Arrangements

Where brokers raised interest rates to increase their commission, without telling the customer.

Unfairly High Commissions

Where commission payments were significantly higher than expected based on the size of the loan.

Limited Finance Options

Where customers were led to believe they had a choice but were only offered a single finance product.

Each of these can form the basis of a car finance claim. Many drivers remain unaware they were affected until they review the agreement years later.

Why PCP Claims Still Matter

PCP claims remain one of the most overlooked areas in car finance mis-selling. These agreements were often promoted based on low monthly costs, but they came with balloon payments and vague end-of-term conditions. Many drivers only realised the true cost once the agreement ended.

“PCP finance was sold as affordable,” added Franks.“But the final charge often caught people by surprise. A PCP claim helps clarify whether the deal was explained properly from the start.”

Simple, Paperless, and Free to Use

Reclaim247 offers a fast, document-free eligibility check. Drivers only need to provide their name, address and date of birth. The system searches for past finance agreements and highlights any signs of mis-sold car finance.

If signs are found, the driver is referred to a regulated legal partner. There is no cost to begin, and no fee unless compensation is recovered.

Why It's Worth Revisiting the Past

Checking an old agreement is no longer just for people who suspect a problem. It is becoming a routine part of good financial housekeeping. Whether the vehicle was financed through PCP or hire purchase, past decisions still deserve clarity.

If you financed a car between April 2007 and November 2024, Reclaim247 can help you find out if a car finance claim or PCP claim could apply.

Start your free eligibility check at

No documents needed. No upfront cost. No pressure.

About Reclaim247

Reclaim247 is a UK-based claims management service helping people understand their rights around mis-sold car finance. With a focus on transparency and accessibility, the company helps drivers check for signs of car finance mis-selling and explore potential PCP claims and car finance claims. The service is free to start and operates on a no win, no fee basis.