Steel Wire Rope Market Growth: Analyzing Demand, Scope, Size, Share, And Forecast 2030 With Key Players Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews) The steel wire rope market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising demand from construction, mining, marine, oil & gas, and infrastructure sectors. Increasing investments in urban development and lifting applications, along with advancements in high-strength, corrosion-resistant ropes, are shaping market trends. Asia-Pacific remains dominant, while sustainability and safety standards continue to influence product innovation.

The steel wire rope market is projected to reach USD 13.88 billion by 2030 from USD 10.49 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8%. The report provides key insights into current steel wire rope market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the market landscape. The global steel wire rope market is driven by growing demand from construction, infrastructure, mining, oil & gas, marine, and industrial machinery sectors, where high-strength, durable, and reliable lifting and hoisting solutions are essential. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and industrialization boost the demand for steel wire ropes, which are widely used in cranes, elevators, bridges, offshore platforms, mooring systems, and heavy-duty industrial equipment due to their superior load-bearing capacity and fatigue resistance. Technological advancements focus on improving tensile strength, corrosion resistance, and durability through coating, rope design, and manufacturing innovations.

Lang lay type is set to record a higher CAGR in the steel wire rope market, in terms of value.

Based on the type of lay, lang lay accounted for a smaller share but a higher growth rate of the overall steel wire rope market. They offer superior wear resistance and higher flexibility compared to regular lay ropes. These characteristics make lang lay ropes ideal for heavy-duty applications involving repetitive bending and abrasion, such as mining, oil rigs, and marine dredging. Their enhanced fatigue resistance and better performance under stress improve operational lifespan, especially in harsh conditions like underwater use when coated with zinc-aluminum. Lang lay ropes reduce wear on sheaves and drums due to greater wearing surface per wire and provide smoother handling where flexibility is critical.

Stainless steel ropes are projected to witness the highest CAGR in the steel wire rope market, in terms of value.

Stainless steel wire ropes, while accounting for the third-largest market share, are set to exhibit the highest CAGR due to their specialized use in niche but essential applications where corrosion resistance, durability, and aesthetic appeal are crucial. While carbon steel and other alloy steels dominate in terms of volume because of lower cost and widespread use in construction, mining, and industrial machinery, stainless steel ropes are preferred in marine environments, architectural projects, food processing, and medical devices where exposure to moisture, chemicals, or hygiene standards demands superior performance. However, their higher manufacturing cost compared to carbon steel limits their adoption to specific sectors rather than large-scale industrial use, resulting in a smaller yet significant market share positioned behind more widely used material types.

The industrial & crane applications of steel wire rope are projected to account for the second-highest CAGR in the market.

The industrial & crane application segment accounted for the second-highest CAGR in the steel wire rope market due to the growing demand for heavy lifting and material handling operations across industries such as construction, mining, oil & gas, and manufacturing. Rapid industrialization, urban infrastructure projects, and the expansion of logistics and port activities have increased the need for durable and high-performance steel wire ropes capable of withstanding high tension, abrasion, and fatigue. Growing advancements in crane technology, along with safety regulations emphasizing reliable load-bearing components, are encouraging companies to use high-quality steel wire ropes, thus driving consistent market growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the steel wire rope market.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the steel wire rope market, due to its rapid industrialization, urbanization, and extensive infrastructure development, particularly in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The growth in key sectors such as construction, mining, and oil & gas exploration significantly boosts demand for steel wire ropes used in lifting, hoisting, drilling, and structural support applications. Growing government initiatives like China's Belt and Road and India's Smart Cities Mission, combined with the region's status as a major steel producer, ensure a stable raw material supply and further drive the market growth. The region's diverse industrial base, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and large-scale infrastructure projects create a sustained and robust demand environment, securing its dominant position in the global steel wire rope market.

Steel Wire Rope Companies

Prominent companies include Bekaert (Belgium), WireCo (US), Kiswire Ltd. (South Korea), Usha Martin Limited (India), TEUFELBERGER (Austria), Loos & Co., Inc. (US), Pfeifer Group (Germany), Tokyo Rope Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Jiangsu Langshan Wire Rope Co., Ltd. (China), Bilco Group (US), SWR Ltd. (UK), Lexco Cable (US), Jiangyin Jiahua Ropes Co., Ltd. (China), Nantong Shenwei Steel Wire Rope Co., Ltd. (China), and Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd. (India).

Bekaert (Belgium)

Bekaert stands as the global leader in the steel wire ropes market. Leveraging Bekaert's world-class expertise in advanced steel wire transformation and coating technologies, the company delivers a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance wire rope solutions. With a strong focus on R&D and innovation, the company continuously develops specialized steel wire ropes through its joint venture, Bridon-Bekaert The Ropes Group, to meet the demanding requirements of industries such as construction, mining, offshore, marine, and energy. The company operates manufacturing and service centers on six continents, ensuring global availability and localized support for its clients. Its commitment to quality, safety, and sustainable practices has solidified Bekaert's reputation as a trusted partner for critical applications worldwide, further reinforcing its leading position in the evolving international steel wire rope market.

WireCo (US)

WireCo is the world's largest independent manufacturer of steel wire rope, synthetic rope, specialty wire, and related engineered products, with 25 manufacturing sites across 11 countries. The company serves critical sectors such as industrial lifting, energy, mining, maritime, offshore, and fishing under a portfolio of globally recognized brands, including CASAR, Camesa, Lankhorst, Oliveira, and Euronete. Their steel wire ropes come in various configurations, including stainless steel, galvanized steel, and other alloys, and are available in multiple sizes and constructions to meet specific customer needs. These products serve diverse industries such as mining, construction, oil and gas, transportation, and marine, supporting critical applications like hoisting, lifting, towing, and rigging.

Kiswire Ltd. (South Korea)

Kiswire Ltd. is a global leader in specialty steel wire rope manufacturing, serving diverse industries such as automotive, construction, bridges, energy, electronics, and oil and natural resources. The company has a robust global footprint with production facilities and sales offices across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, exporting to over 80 countries. Kiswire produces a wide range of steel wire products, including wire ropes, spring wires, bead wires, tire reinforcement cords, prestressed concrete wires, and superconducting wires, emphasizing high strength, durability, and corrosion resistance. With an annual production capacity of 1.2 million tons, Kiswire integrates advanced R&D efforts to innovate and improve product performance. It has a significant presence in critical infrastructure projects such as bridges and nuclear fusion reactors, alongside automotive and renewable energy sectors.

