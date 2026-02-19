Zero Trust Security Market Leading Companies, Growth Factors, Healthy CAGR, Opportunities & Forecast 2029

MENAFN - GetNews)



The global zero trust security market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% from USD 36.5 billion in 2024 to USD 78.7 billion by 2029. Because cyber threats are becoming more complicated and people are depending more and more on remote work and cloud-based systems, the market for zero-trust security is rising quickly. The primary factors driving this market's expansion are the proliferation of cyberattacks, cloud computing, remote work, and the implementation of data privacy regulations. Thus, companies that take strong precautions to protect their digital assets will contribute significantly to the market's growth.

Organizations assume that breaches might have occurred already, which leads to strategies aimed at minimizing their impact, such as segmenting access and ensuring end-to-end encryption. Zero Trust was created as an answer to traditional perimeter-based models' weaknesses, which normally assumed that internal users were safe. Because they are often based on legacy systems, it may be complicated for legacy systems to adopt zero trust; thus, adoption should begin with strong identity verification before moving on. These include improved security, less attack surface, and better compliance benefits. Also, more organizations can adopt it because of the increase in the increase in remote working and cloud services, which makes it vital for zero trust adoption.

By Offering, the services segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A number of factors are accelerating the growth of the zero-trust security market through the services segment. Deployment of zero-trust security is a sophisticated architectural change for which niche skills are required, which most organizations may not have within their in-house teams. This is where service providers fill that gap by helping an organization make such a transition. Growth has been driven by this demand for managed security services due to the fact that zero trust requires everything to be monitored and managed, which MSS providers deliver on through 24/7 support. Consulting services are needed to drive end-to-end zero-trust strategies that arm organizations with proper advisory capabilities in the areas of risk assessment, policy development, and technology selection. It caters to zero-trust solution integration and customization services, while risk assessment and compliance services manage associated ongoing risks and assure the required adherence. Besides, the training and awareness programs conducted by the service provider will help employees gain knowledge about zero-trust principles and ensure their proper implementation. Hence, complex zero-trust security coupled with a requirement for specialized expertise has generated strong demand for such services and hence driven market growth.

By Authentication Type, the multi-factor authentication segment will grow at a highest market size during the forecast period.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is in fact the underpinning access security mechanism for zero trust security that tops the market for multiple reasons. It really multiplies protection by being very difficult for an unauthorized person, as one needs to pass through multiple checks. Many of the on-boarded, high-value pieces of information include regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA necessitating the use MFA for protecting sensitive information. Cyberattacks based on stolen credentials could be easily mitigated by MFA. There are not a lot of available results highlighting the effectiveness preventing it. That works across a wide range of systems and applications, so it can be a one-stop shop to cater to all access scenarios where digital resources are involved, driven by the need for better controls altogether. But resistance often comes from change, but then everybody relies on access-externalized (i.e., names, addresses, and PINs/passwords) secrecy. Many more now put names and addresses and personal photos and videos in public-facing books globally shared with scores or hundreds of app publishers wanting you to access their apps' features in the car-sharing economy, representing minimal shares from trillion-dollar businesses. Access technologies and technologies have miserably failed the long-awaited common-sense test, and only IDaaS guarantees decision-based real-time enforcement and dynamic secure real-time integration within the scope of the ecosystem infrastructure security architecture.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR in the zero-trust security market during the forecast timeframe. Growing cyber threats in countries including China, India, and Japan are supporting regional growth. For instance, in May 2017, the entire production networks of several Taiwan-based companies were disrupted owing to a massive ransomware attack named WannaCry. The region has witnessed an upsurge in cases of data breaches, causing a high demand for secure solutions. The rapid digital transformation in growing economies, including India and China, has led to increased vulnerability for attackers demanding a strong security posture. Moreover, stringent regulations on data privacy enforced by government bodies such as the PDPA of Singapore and the Privacy Act of Australia are compelling organizations to adopt zero-trust frameworks, ensuring compliance.

Unique Features in the Zero Trust Security Market

Zero Trust does not trust users or devices simply because they are inside a network. It checks identity, device posture, and context every time access is requested. Traditional models authenticate once at login. Zero Trust authenticates and authorizes at every transaction. This reduces risk from stolen credentials and lateral movement.

Access is limited strictly to what each user or workload needs. Permissions are continuously evaluated and adjusted. This prevents broad access that attackers can exploit. Users see only the resources they require for their roles.

Networks are broken into very small zones. Each zone enforces its own security policy. If an attacker breaches one segment, they cannot easily move to others. This reduces blast radius for breaches.

Identity becomes the main control point, not IP addresses or network location. Solutions integrate multi-factor authentication, adaptive authentication, and identity governance. Trust is based on verified identity attributes and risk signals.

Major Highlights of the Zero Trust Security Market

The global Zero Trust security market is expanding quickly. Recent estimates put the market at roughly USD 37 billion in 2024, with forecasts showing continued double-digit CAGR through the next decade. Projections vary by source, but most see the market roughly doubling by 2030 and beyond as demand rises across sectors.

Cloud migration and digital transformation are core drivers. Organizations are moving workloads, apps, and data to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, increasing complexity and vulnerability. Zero Trust frameworks give consistent, identity-centric controls across distributed infrastructure.

Stringent laws like GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and other global privacy regulations are pushing companies toward Zero Trust. Continuous verification, encryption, and audit capabilities align with compliance requirements, especially in data-sensitive industries like finance and healthcare.

AI and machine learning are increasingly built into Zero Trust products to automate threat detection, risk scoring, and adaptive access decisions. Identity and access management (IAM), secure access service edge (SASE), and software-defined perimeters are converging into broader Zero Trust stacks.

Top Companies in the Zero Trust Security Market

Major vendors in the global Zero Trust security market include Palo Alto Networks(US), VMware(US), Zscaler(US), Akamai(US), Microsoft(US), Cisco(US), IBM(US), Qnext(US), Citrix(US), Checkpoint(Isreal), Trellix(US), Forcepoint(US), Crowdstrike(US), Cloudflare(US), Fortinet(US), and Google(US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key Zero Trust security market players, their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

IBM

IBM's zero trust approach is characterized by contextual access, which is one of the key components. In this case, access to resources is granted to the user based on their identity, device health, location, and other factors. Furthermore, it advocates for continuous verification through the constant monitoring and validation of the trust levels of the users and devices. Another crucial element is micro-segmentation, which involves isolating applications and data in such a way as to minimize the impact of possible breaches. Moreover, IBM utilizes sophisticated threat detection techniques involving AI and machine learning to find and deal with emerging threats. With IBM's zero trust solutions, organizations can greatly improve their security posture.

Microsoft

The core ideas of Microsoft's Zero Trust strategy plan are aimed at elevating security to new heights. Identity and Access Management (IAM) is equipped with strong authentication, authorization, and conditional access policies to make sure that only verified users can access the resources. Endpoint protection is a means of safeguarding devices from threats immune to compliance of the security standards. Threat protection covers the functionality of advanced threat recognition, prevention, and response mechanisms to cyber-attacks. Data protection consists of encrypting sensitive information, classifying data, and implementing access controls to stop unauthorized access. These elements are combined, and Microsoft delivers a solid zero-trust framework solution to the organizations strengthening them against the possible risks and protecting their digital assets. This total strategy guarantees that each component in the IT environment of an organization is secure, thus tackling the recent issues of cyber threats and data protection in the most effective way.

Palo Alto Networks

Founded in 2005 by Nir Zuk, Palo Alto Networks is a leading American multinational cybersecurity company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The company offers a comprehensive platform that includes advanced firewalls and cloud-based services, designed to provide robust security across various digital environments. Serving over 70,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including 85 of the Fortune 100, Palo Alto Networks has established itself as a key player in the cybersecurity industry. Under the leadership of CEO Nikesh Arora since 2018, the company has expanded its offerings to address evolving cyber threats, integrating artificial intelligence to enhance its security solutions. In the fiscal year 2024, Palo Alto Networks reported significant financial growth, with adjusted earnings per share rising by 5% to $1.51 and sales increasing by 12% to $2.2 billion.