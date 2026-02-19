Latest Research On Navsensor In The Loitering Munition Market By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Loitering Munition Market"The Loitering Munition Market Size is estimated to be USD 5.36 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.26 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

The report "Loitering Munition Market by Type (Recoverable, Expandable), Class [Short Range (100 km)], Air Time [Short Endurance (120 min)], Warhead Type, Navsensor, Launch Mode, End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2030” The loitering munition market size is estimated to be USD 5.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.26 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The loitering munition market is witnessing strong growth as armies seek strike tools that react fast in live battle zones. Countries are increasing defense spending, which supports greater use of loitering systems. These units help forces hit targets with a clear view of the field. Demand is rising because border issues persist in many regions. Users also like the easy setup and short training time. New upgrades are improving these systems' reach and hit accuracy . The Loitering Munition Industry

Browse 245 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 310 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Loitering Munition Market by Type (Recoverable, Expandable), Class [Short Range (100 km)], Air Time [Short Endurance (120 min)], Warhead Type, Navsensor, Launch Mode, End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2030 ”

By Warhead Type, the high explosives segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The IR or thermal segment is growing as forces want clearer sight in low-light zones. These sensors pick up heat signals from targets. Units use this tech during night patrol work. Buyers also deploy thermal tools in dusty and foggy environments. Inclination towards this segment is rising as field missions move into tougher ground. More orders are coming from teams that need a reliable target view in difficult conditions.

By End User, the army segment is projected to register the highest growth rate of 20.4% during the forecast period.

The army segment is growing rapidly as troops need loitering systems for direct field use. Many armies rely on these units for quick strike support in active battle zones. Demand is rising as ground forces face new threats along borders. Several countries are now adding loitering units into regular infantry plans. More orders are coming in as armies seek portable strike tools for fast-moving missions.

Europe is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to lead the market because several countries are investing in new loitering systems. Many armies in the region want weapons that support fast strike missions. Border concerns are driving more interest in loitering units. Local defense firms are also active in product development work. New trials are taking place across land forces in Europe. Spending is rising as countries upgrade older combat tools.

