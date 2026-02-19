Full Alliance Group (OTC: FAGI) Secures Bitgo (NYSE: BTGO) Approval Ahead Of YAHBEE Launch TRNR, AGAE, TOVX More Inside...

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) is entering a pivotal phase in its digital infrastructure expansion following confirmation that its subsidiary, Qubee Hive Holdings, Inc., has completed institutional Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding and approval with BitGo, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO), a globally recognized digital asset custody provider.

The milestone clears one of the final operational hurdles ahead of the anticipated launch of YAHBEE Wallet, a compliance-focused blockchain platform designed to support digital asset custody, tokenized engagement programs, digital securities issuance, and enterprise-grade transaction architecture.

For investors monitoring OTC stocks, microcap blockchain companies, and digital securities infrastructure platforms, the approval signals that Full Alliance Group is transitioning from infrastructure buildout into deployment.

Alongside Full Alliance Group, (OTC: FAGI ) other microcaps active in early trading include Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNR ), Allied Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE ), Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: TOVX ), Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTC: BELR ), and Brookmount Gold (OTC: BMXI ), reflecting continued investor interest across emerging growth and speculative micro-cap sectors.

Institutional Infrastructure Now Operational

With BitGo's institutional custody rails integrated, YAHBEE gains access to regulated digital asset storage, multi-signature and MPC-based key management security, enterprise transaction controls, and scalable blockchain settlement infrastructure. These capabilities position the wallet to support both consumer-facing engagement systems and tokenized preferred equity structures under a compliance-first framework.

The platform's digital securities architecture is being developed in coordination with TNCDP, Inc., whose Series QDP and QDEP frameworks are designed to modernize capital structures through blockchain-verified transparency and regulatory-aligned issuance mechanisms.

Stock Implications: Execution Phase Begins

For Full Alliance Group (FAGI stock), the BitGo institutional approval represents more than a technical achievement-it may serve as a potential catalyst. Investors often monitor infrastructure milestones as indicators of operational readiness and commercialization timelines.

The Company has previously positioned itself as an early adopter of compliant digital preferred equity structures within the OTC market. With institutional custody integration now complete, attention may shift toward:



YAHBEE beta rollout timelines

Digital engagement token deployment

Digital preferred securities issuance

Enterprise licensing agreements Revenue integration from blockchain infrastructure

As capital markets continue evolving toward tokenized securities, blockchain-based capital structure modernization, and regulated digital asset platforms, companies that have completed institutional custody integration may be viewed as structurally ahead of peers still in development stages.

Forward Outlook for FAGI

The digital asset market increasingly favors compliance-driven platforms with institutional custody and scalable infrastructure. By securing BitGo onboarding, Full Alliance Group signals operational readiness and reduced execution risk. With custody rails active and YAHBEE nearing launch, FAGI may be approaching a potential inflection point as adoption of digital securities and tokenized finance accelerates. Investors focused on blockchain infrastructure, OTC digital asset platforms, and capital markets innovation may continue monitoring developments

