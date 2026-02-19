United States Amusement And Theme Park Market To Reach USD 30.41 Billion By 2031 Driven By Premium Experiences, Season Pass Expansion

MENAFN - GetNews)



"United States Amusement and Theme Park Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the US amusement and theme park market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the United States amusement and theme park market size reached USD 25.50 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 30.41 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.58%. The steady expansion of the sector reflects sustained consumer demand for destination entertainment, family travel, and immersive attractions across major tourist regions. Strong visitor spending, increasing domestic travel, and consistent attraction upgrades are helping operators maintain stable revenue performance.

The market continues to benefit from investments in branded attractions, enhanced visitor experiences, and improved in-park services. Major destination parks remain central to tourism activity, attracting both domestic and international visitors. The expansion of resort-integrated parks, along with diversified entertainment offerings, supports the long-term, ensuring continued development through destination expansion and attraction improvements.

Market Trends Shaping the Industry

Season Pass Programs Supporting Revenue Stability

One of the key United States amusement and theme park market trends is the widespread adoption of season passes and recurring access programs. These offerings encourage repeat visits and provide predictable revenue streams for park operators. Season pass holders typically visit multiple times annually and contribute significantly to food, beverage, and merchandise purchases. This approach allows operators to reduce dependency on single-visit ticket sales and improve long-term visitor engagement. Recurring access programs also strengthen customer loyalty, ensuring steady attendance throughout the year and improving revenue consistency across operating seasons.

Intellectual Property Integration Enhancing Visitor Appeal

The incorporation of well-known entertainment franchises and characters into park attractions has strengthened the visitor experience across the United States amusement and theme park industry. Branded environments create immersive storytelling experiences that attract a broad range of visitors, including families and younger audiences. These attractions help parks differentiate themselves from competitors and increase overall visitor engagement. Intellectual property integration also supports additional revenue opportunities through themed merchandise, food offerings, and exclusive experiences.

New Ride Installations Driving Visitor Interest

Continuous investment in new rides remains essential for maintaining visitor interest and encouraging repeat attendance. Operators regularly introduce roller coasters, water rides, and hybrid attractions to refresh park offerings and attract new visitors. New attraction development strengthens overall park appeal and enhances customer satisfaction. This strategy plays a vital role in sustaining attendance levels and supports ongoing United States amusement and theme park market growth by maintaining excitement and expanding visitor demographics.

Growth in In-Park Spending and Premium Experiences

Park operators are placing increased emphasis on in-park spending through food services, exclusive merchandise, and premium access experiences. These offerings enhance visitor convenience while increasing total spending per guest. Premium experiences such as priority access programs and themed dining provide additional value for visitors while strengthening operator revenue streams. This diversified approach helps improve profitability and enhances the long-term performance outlook for park operators.

Market Segmentation

By Park Type

Theme Parks

Water Parks

Adventure Parks / Thrill Parks

Animal & Marine Parks

Indoor Entertainment Centers

By Ride Type

Land Rides

Water Rides

Hybrid / Dark Rides

Other Rides

By Source of Revenue

Tickets

Food & Beverages

Merchandise

Hospitality (Lodging & Events)

Ancillary Services (Parking, Photos, Fast-Pass.)

By Region

Northeast

Southeast

Southwest

West

Midwest

Industry Key Players

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Universal Destinations & Experiences

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Cedar Fair L.P.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.

Conclusion

The future outlook remains positive as consumer demand for entertainment experiences continues to support industry expansion. Destination travel, attraction upgrades, and diversified entertainment offerings contribute to sustained performance across major parks spending on premium experiences, merchandise, and dining will continue to support financial stability and improve operational performance. The continued development of immersive attractions and enhanced visitor services strengthens the sector's long-term outlook.

Overall, the United States amusement and theme park market forecast reflects stable expansion supported by destination tourism, attraction investments, and evolving visitor expectations. Continued investment in entertainment experiences and visitor engagement strategies will ensure steady growth and reinforce the importance of this sector within the broader entertainment landscape.

Industry Related Reports

North America Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, and Parks Market

The North America Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, and Parks Market is estimated at USD 29.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 61.28 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.08% during 2025–2030. Growth is driven by rising domestic tourism, digital engagement initiatives, experiential learning demand, and increased public-private investments in cultural infrastructure and conservation programs.

Saudi Arabia Entertainment and Amusement Market Size

Saudi Arabia's Entertainment and Amusement Market is estimated at USD 2.98 billion in 2026, up from USD 2.65 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 5.36 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.4% during 2026–2031. Expansion is supported by Vision 2030 initiatives, increasing tourism inflows, large-scale theme park developments, and growing consumer spending on leisure and family entertainment.

Asia-Pacific Amusement Park Market Share

The Asia-Pacific Amusement Park Market was valued at USD 72.79 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 77.35 billion in 2026 to USD 104.75 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.26% during 2026–2031. Market growth is fueled by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, expanding middle-class populations, and strong investments in integrated resorts and themed attractions across key regional economies.

