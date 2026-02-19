Manganese Market Size Rising At 4.21% CAGR Industry Value To Hit USD 41.31 Billion By 2031 Mordor Intelligence Reports

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Manganese Market Size"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Manganese Market Size offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

The global manganese market size expected to rise from USD 33.62 billion in 2026 to USD 41.31 billion by 2031, reflecting a 4.21% CAGR. Manganese plays a crucial role in steel production, battery manufacturing, and industrial applications, making it a critical material across multiple sectors. Traditional steel-grade alloys continue to dominate the market, while high-purity and battery-grade manganese are gaining traction, driven by electrification trends and energy storage demands.

Manganese Market Emerging Trends and Developments

Rising Demand for Battery-Grade Manganese

Growing adoption of lithium-manganese-iron-phosphate (LMFP) batteries in electric vehicles is increasing demand for high-purity manganese sulfate. Higher manganese content in next-generation cathodes is strengthening long-term market demand.

Increased Alloy Consumption in Steelmaking

The shift toward hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (DRI) and electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking is raising ferromanganese usage per ton of steel. This transition supports steady industrial demand and accelerates overall manganese market growth.

Expansion of Infrastructure and Construction Projects

Rapid infrastructure development across India and ASEAN nations is boosting silico-manganese consumption through rising steel production and rebar demand. Expanded regional steel capacity continues to support market size expansion.

Growing Energy Storage and Renewable Integration

Increasing deployment of grid-scale energy storage systems is creating new opportunities for manganese-based battery chemistries. Demand from renewable energy integration is emerging as an additional long-term growth driver for the manganese market.

Manganese Market Segmentation Overview

By Applications:

Alloys

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD)

Electrolytic Manganese Metals (EMM)

Other Applications (ceramics, water treatment, feed additives)

By End-Use Sector:

Industrial (steel mills, foundries, chemical plants)

Construction (infrastructure projects, rebar consumption)

Power Storage and Electricity (LMFP batteries, zinc-manganese stationary storage)

Other End-Use Sectors (electronics, agriculture, specialty uses)

By Ore Grade:

Battery Grade

High Purity Grade

Standard Grade

Technical Grade

By Geography:



Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

Top 5 Key Players Analysis

Eramet – Produces standard and high-purity manganese products with renewable energy initiatives.

South32 – Operates major mines and invests in downstream refining capabilities.

Assore Limited (Assmang Proprietary Limited) – Supplies alloys for steel and industrial applications.

Vale – Focuses on alloy production and export markets, with emphasis on sustainability.

CITIC Limited – Engages in high-purity and standard-grade manganese supply, targeting both industrial and battery applications.

Conclusion

The Manganese Market Growth is set to continue steadily over the forecast period, supported by strong industrial demand, infrastructure projects, and electrification of transportation. Battery-grade and high-purity manganese are reshaping market supply chains, driving investment outside traditional hubs, and reinforcing long-term demand. As the market adapts to these trends, stakeholders can expect sustained expansion across applications, ore grades, and geographies, reflecting a robust outlook for the global Manganese Market through 2031.

