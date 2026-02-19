Arinite Is Helping Businesses Worldwide Stay Safe, Compliant, And Prosecution-Free

MENAFN - GetNews) The London-based health and safety consultancy now serves more than 1,500 businesses worldwide.

Arinite, a global health and safety consultancy headquartered in London, has reached 15 years of operation without a single client facing prosecution for health and safety non-compliance. Founded in 2011, the firm now supports more than 1,500 businesses across more than 50 countries, focusing on office-based industries that are often underserved by traditional health and safety providers.

Health and safety compliance is one of the most overlooked risks facing modern businesses. While most companies associate workplace hazards with construction sites and factories, the reality is that office-based businesses face their own complex web of legal obligations. Failure to comply can result in significant fines, reputational damage, and even criminal prosecution of company directors. This is exactly where Arinite has built its reputation as a trusted global partner.

With a network of 50+ qualified consultants, Arinite specialises in helping companies operating in technology, SaaS, finance, legal, insurance, marketing, and retail sectors navigate their health and safety responsibilities with clarity and confidence.

A Zero-Prosecution Track Record That Speaks Volumes

One of the most compelling reasons businesses choose Arinite is the consultancy's zero-prosecution record. Across 15 years and thousands of client engagements, not a single Arinite client has faced prosecution for health and safety non-compliance. In an environment where regulators are becoming increasingly active and penalties are growing more severe, that record provides genuine peace of mind for business owners and senior leaders who carry personal liability for workplace safety.

Trusted by Leading Global Brands

Arinite's client portfolio includes some of the most recognised names in technology and professional services. Several global corporations rely on Arinite to manage their health and safety compliance across multiple jurisdictions. For businesses operating internationally, the challenge of meeting different regulatory requirements in each country can be overwhelming. Arinite simplifies this by providing a single point of contact backed by local expertise in every region where a client operates.

Services Built Around Real Business Needs

Unlike traditional health and safety consultancies that focus on heavy industry, Arinite has deliberately built its service model around the needs of modern office-based businesses. Core services include health and safety audits, risk assessments, policy development, fire safety consultancy, asbestos management, and ongoing monthly compliance partnerships.

Rather than delivering a one-off report and walking away, Arinite embeds within client teams as a long-term strategic partner. This approach ensures that compliance is not just a box-ticking exercise but an integrated part of how a business operates. Consultants hold qualifications from leading professional bodies including IOSH, NEBOSH, and the Institution of Fire Engineers, ensuring that every piece of advice is grounded in genuine expertise and up-to-date regulatory knowledge.

A Simple Starting Point for Any Business

For businesses unsure of where they stand with their current health and safety arrangements, Arinite offers a free Gap Analysis Call. This no-obligation consultation allows company leaders to speak directly with an experienced consultant, identify areas of risk, and understand what steps are needed to achieve full compliance. It is designed to give businesses a clear picture of their exposure without any pressure or commitment.

Why Health and Safety Compliance Matters More Than Ever

Regulatory enforcement across the UK, Europe, and internationally continues to tighten. Directors and senior managers now face personal liability for workplace safety failures, with penalties ranging from unlimited fines to custodial sentences in the most serious cases. For businesses expanding into new markets or managing distributed teams across multiple countries, the compliance landscape has never been more complex.

Arinite exists to remove that complexity. By combining global reach with local knowledge and a genuine focus on practical outcomes, the consultancy helps businesses turn health and safety from a burden into a competitive advantage.

About Arinite

Arinite is a global health and safety consultancy founded in 2011 and headquartered in London. The firm supports more than 1,500 businesses across more than 50 countries, specialising in office-based industries including technology, finance, legal, insurance, marketing, and retail. With a team of 50+ qualified consultants holding IOSH, NEBOSH, and IFE credentials, Arinite delivers audits, risk assessments, fire safety consultancy, asbestos management, and long-term compliance partnerships. The firm holds a zero-prosecution record across its entire client base.

