MENAFN - GetNews)



"Now What? A New Believer's Guide By Elijah Rodriguez"

Every faith journey begins with a moment, but what comes after that moment is where life is shaped.

In Now What? A New Believer's Guide, Pastor Elijah Rodriguez speaks to the quiet, often unspoken space that follows a decision for Christ. It's the space filled with questions, hope, uncertainty, and a desire to grow, but not always a clear sense of how. Rather than overwhelming readers with doctrine or expectations, this book meets them where they are, offering reassurance, clarity, and steady encouragement for the road ahead.

Written with pastoral warmth and lived experience, Now What? invites readers into a faith that unfolds step by step. It reflects the understanding that spiritual growth doesn't happen overnight, it develops through relationship, trust, and daily practice. The book's tone is approachable and grounded, designed to feel less like instruction and more like guidance from someone who has walked the path and is willing to walk alongside others.

At its core, Now What? is about momentum. It gently reminds readers that faith is not a finish line, but a beginning, one that continues to shape identity, purpose, and direction long after the initial decision is made.

This book is an invitation to keep going, to lean in, and to discover that every journey with Christ always has a next step.

About the Author

Elijah Rodriguez is the Lead Pastor and Co-Founder of Hope Worship Center in New Jersey. Known for his practical, Spirit-led teaching and heart for discipleship, he is passionate about helping believers grow with confidence and purpose. Alongside his wife, Pastor Lissette Rodriguez, he continues to serve, lead, and equip others to walk boldly in faith, reminding them that with Christ, there is always hope.

Availability

Book Name: Now What? A New Believer's Guide

Author Name: Elijah Rodriguez

Amazon Link: