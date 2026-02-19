Ben Sorensen Brings Banter (And A Bit Of Gothic Style) To The Melbourne Wuthering Heights Premiere.

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Personality Ben Sorensen stands on the red carpet infront of the media wall at the Melbourne premiere of Wuthering Heights. The film, written and directed by Emerald Fennell, stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi."

19 February, 2026 - MELBOURNE, VIC - Host, presenter and cultural commentator Ben Sorensen attended the Melbourne premiere celebrations for Emerald Fennell's bold new adaptation of Wuthering Heights - sharing behind-the-scenes moments with his audience and publishing a fresh, sharply-observed review on his blog shortly after.

Sorensen, known for his quick wit and event-hosting polish, documented the night across social media (including a“pictorial journey” from the event) and used the occasion to spotlight what he calls the story's surprisingly modern pulse - where obsession, class, entitlement and“romance” collide in full view.

In his review, Sorensen frames the film less as a polite period piece and more as a contemporary-feeling examination of power and emotional intensity - noting, pointedly, that“period drama” doesn't automatically mean“polite.”

The film, written and directed by Emerald Fennell, stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, and arrives in cinemas in mid-February.

Fans can read Ben Sorensen's full blog review here: “Wuthering Heights in these modern times.”

About Ben Sorensen

Ben Sorensen is an Australian host, MC, comedian, writer and“Master of Banter,” known for bringing smart humour and calm control to live events, media moments and stage-forward experiences.

Website: bensorensen1

Reviews: bensorensen1/movies

Instagram: instagram/bensorensen1