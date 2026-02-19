National Blood Clot Alliance Applauds New Multi-Society Clinical Guidelines For Acute Pulmonary Embolism

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) celebrates a landmark moment in cardiovascular health as the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC), in collaboration with several leading medical societies, release the 2026 Guideline for the Evaluation and Management of Acute Pulmonary Embolism in Adults.

These guidelines represent a unified front in the venous thromboembolism (VTE) community, providing clinicians with a modernized, evidence-based framework for the rapid diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE)-a condition that remains a leading cause of preventable hospital death.

Elevating the Patient Voice in Clinical Practice:

NBCA is proud to announce that Julie Partridge, PhD, Vice Chair of the NBCA Board of Directors, served as an esteemed member of the peer review committee. Dr. Partridge's involvement ensures that the patient perspective is integrated into the highest levels of clinical protocol, bridging the gap between medical excellence and the lived experience of those affected by VTE.

"The inclusion of the National Blood Clot Alliance in the development of these guidelines signals a vital shift toward patient-centered care," said Dr. Partridge, herself a pulmonary embolism survivor. "By joining forces with the AHA and other premier medical organizations, we are ensuring that awareness of PE is met with the most sophisticated and accessible treatment standards.

NBCA remains committed to advancing awareness, prevention, and equitable access to care for the millions of individuals impacted by blood clots each year.

To read the full 2026 Guideline for the Evaluation and Management of Acute Pulmonary Embolism in Adults, visit:

About the National Blood Clot Alliance:

The National Blood Clot Alliance is the nation's leading nonprofit voluntary health organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of life-threatening blood clots, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Visit stoptheclot to learn more.