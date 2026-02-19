403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Serves Demarche To Afghanistan Over Cross-Border Attack
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Pakistani Foreign Office summoned the Afghan Deputy Head of Mission and delivered a strong demarche to Afghanistan on the militant attack that killed 11 soldiers in Bajaur tribal district of Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan.
In a press release, Pakistani Foreign Office condemned in the strongest possible terms the vehicle borne suicide militant attack followed by a fire raid on Pakistan Military and Law Enforcement Agenciesآ' post in Bajaur.
Pakistan Foreign Office's spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said that the office conveyed serious concern that Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whose entire leadership is based in Afghanistan, operates with impunity from Afghan soil.
He said it was reemphasized that Pakistan has repeatedly received assurances from the Afghan Taliban regime, but, regrettably, with no visible or concrete actions.
The spokesperson said the Afghan Taliban regime has been told to take immediate, concrete and verifiable measures against all terror groups operating from its territory, including their leadership.
He added that the Afghan Taliban regime has also been categorically informed that Pakistan reserves the right to respond and eliminate any militant belonging to the group along with their affiliates, wherever they are located to ensure safety of its soldiers, civilians and territorial boundaries.
Earlier on Monday, at least 11 security personnel were killed in a militant attack targeting a security check post; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Pakistanآ's security forces.
The condemnation by Islamabad comes at a time when Pakistan is witnessing a rise in militant attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)
sbk
In a press release, Pakistani Foreign Office condemned in the strongest possible terms the vehicle borne suicide militant attack followed by a fire raid on Pakistan Military and Law Enforcement Agenciesآ' post in Bajaur.
Pakistan Foreign Office's spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said that the office conveyed serious concern that Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whose entire leadership is based in Afghanistan, operates with impunity from Afghan soil.
He said it was reemphasized that Pakistan has repeatedly received assurances from the Afghan Taliban regime, but, regrettably, with no visible or concrete actions.
The spokesperson said the Afghan Taliban regime has been told to take immediate, concrete and verifiable measures against all terror groups operating from its territory, including their leadership.
He added that the Afghan Taliban regime has also been categorically informed that Pakistan reserves the right to respond and eliminate any militant belonging to the group along with their affiliates, wherever they are located to ensure safety of its soldiers, civilians and territorial boundaries.
Earlier on Monday, at least 11 security personnel were killed in a militant attack targeting a security check post; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Pakistanآ's security forces.
The condemnation by Islamabad comes at a time when Pakistan is witnessing a rise in militant attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment