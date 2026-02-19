Allsup Veterans Appeals Responds To Record VA Claims Processing With Expert Appeals Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VA-accredited Claims Agents help veterans evaluate next steps after receiving a VA disability decision

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a nationwide disability benefits advocate, and its Allsup Veterans AppealsSM (AVA) are highlighting the ongoing importance of expert appeals representation as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) processed more than 3 million disability claims in fiscal year 2025, marking the highest annual total in the agency's history.

This record volume reflects the continued demand for VA disability benefits nationwide. As more veterans receive decisions on their claims, a significant number will continue to pursue disability appeals in order to attain accurate ratings or compensation that fully reflects the impact of their service-connected conditions.

“It's encouraging to see the VA's continued progress in processing claims and the growing number of veterans receiving decisions,” said Brett Buchanan, U.S. Army veteran and director of Allsup Veterans Appeals.“At the same time, many of the veterans we serve still have questions after a decision is issued, particularly about whether an appeal is appropriate, and which option best fits their situation.”

While veterans have multiple appeal options available – deciding which path to take can be complex. Each review lane the VA offers carries specific filing deadlines, evidence limitations and processing timelines, and choices made early in the appeals process can influence how a claim is reviewed and how long it may take to reach a resolution.

A Supplemental Claim allows veterans to submit new and relevant evidence for consideration, such as updated medical records or service documentation that were not part of the original claim. A Higher-Level Review provides a new review of an existing decision by a VA Decision Review Officer, based solely on the evidence already in the record. Veterans may also appeal to the Board of Veterans' Appeals, which offers three paths: Direct Review, Evidence Submission or a Hearing before a Veterans Law Judge.

“Our VA-accredited Claims Agents work with veterans to provide clarity and support throughout the entire appeals process,” Buchanan added.“Our role is to help veterans understand their options, meet required deadlines and pursue the appeal path that best fits their individual circumstances.”

As the VA continues to process disability claims at historic levels, the appeals system remains a vital opportunity for veterans seeking further review. For veterans with multiple conditions, evolving symptoms or long-term functional impacts, expert guidance can help ensure the full scope of their service-connected disabilities is clearly presented.

AVA has helped more than 2,500 veterans nationwide with strategic, personalized appeals. With more than 13 years of experience and a 97% success rate for those who complete the appeals process with AVA, veterans gain a significant advantage when challenging decisions that do not reflect the severity of their service-connected conditions.

Veterans denied compensation or seeking a higher rating can contact Allsup Veterans Appeals for expert guidance on how to proceed. If you or a veteran you know has questions about VA disability appeals, please call (888) 320-6891 or visit .

