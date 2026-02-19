Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery Among Sponsors Of EOD Fundraiser On FEB 22, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery joins other community leaders, healthcare advocates, and philanthropic sponsors to come together on February 22, 2026, in support of individuals and families affected by Early Onset Dementia (EOD) at the EOD Remember Me Lunch & Learn: Early Onset Dementia fundraiser at Meyer Academy in Palm Beach Gardens.

The event raises critical funds for individuals under age 65 living with dementia who often fall outside traditional government assistance programs. One hundred percent of event proceeds will directly support housing, care, and essential services through the EOD Scholarship Fund.

“Early-onset dementia is often misunderstood and underfunded, leaving families scrambling for help,” said Dr. Frederic Barr of Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery.“This fundraiser ensures that individuals who need immediate care are not left behind simply because they don't fit traditional support models. Supporting initiatives like the EOD Remember Me Fundraiser reflects our commitment to whole-person care and the wellbeing of our community.”

Dr. Barr emphasizes that too many individuals fall through the cracks because the support systems aren't designed for dementia under 65:“Fundraisers like this don't just raise money - they restore dignity, stability, and hope where it's urgently needed.”

Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery Patient Counselor and EOD Remember Me Cofounder Carla Pisani added,“This charity was started in honor of our dear friend from childhood, who sadly we watched him suffer until his early death. You never think these things can happen close to home, but this disease affects millions of people around the world and is often misdiagnosed or undiagnosed.”

The fundraiser features a world-renowned speaker on early-onset dementia Dr. Paul Winner, FAAN, FAHS; award-winning journalist Shannon Cake, a catered brunch, and both silent and live auctions. The program highlights the medical, emotional, and financial challenges faced by patients and caregivers, while offering attendees meaningful ways to contribute to sustainable solutions within the local community.

Event Details

- Event: EOD Remember Me Lunch & Learn: Early Onset Dementia

- Date & Time: February 22, 2026 | 10:30 AM Eastern

- Location: Meyer Academy, 5225 Hood Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

- Guests: Dr. Paul Winner, FAAN, FAHS; Shannon Cake, award-winning journalist

- Cost: $75 per person (Brunch included)

- Reservations: Call 561-632-4164

The EOD Remember Me Fundraiser underscores the power of community-driven solutions to address urgent healthcare gaps. By bringing together medical experts, business sponsors, and local advocates, the event advances awareness, funding, and direct care for individuals living with early-onset dementia who need help now.

Register now by calling (561) 632-4164

For more information on EOD Remember Me, visit EarlyOnset