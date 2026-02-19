UAE Reminds Employers Of 12 Duties To Ensure Workplace Safety

In the UAE, employers must cover the full cost of medical treatment if a worker is injured on the job or contracts an occupational illness

Workers in the UAE are protected by law against workplace accidents and health hazards. The responsibility of the safety of workers lies with the employer, whose duties are well-defined by the UAE Government.

In the UAE, employers must cover the full cost of medical treatment if a worker is injured on the job or contracts an occupational illness. If the employee cannot work due to this injury or illness, he or she must still be compensated with half their wages, or until recovery, permanent disability, or death.

While these rules ensure workers' rights in the event of an accident or illness, prevention is always better than cure. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has shared a list of employer duties to ensure safety in the workplace:

Providing protective equipment to safeguard workers from injuries, occupational diseases, machinery and fire risksEstablishing clear safety instructions, in languages understood by workers, on fire prevention and emergency proceduresInstalling warning signs in hazardous areas

Informing workers of occupational risks before commencing workAppointing a qualified person to supervise first aid and equipping first-aid kits

Providing essential fire prevention measures and appropriate firefighting equipmentContinuously ensuring that health and safety requirements are met in the workplace

Taking practical measures to prevent, reduce, or eliminate health hazardsProtecting workers from risks related to falls, hazardous materials, compressed gases, and electricity

Displaying guidance signs and machinery operating instructions in languages understood by workersProviding suitable, licensed workers' accommodation or offering a housing allowance

Bearing the cost of medical care for workers in accordance with applicable legislation

At Gitex last year, MoHRE unveiled the Smart Safety Tracker, a generative artificial intelligence-powered digital project, meant to enhance the efficiency of workplace inspections.

It would automatically analyse field images and data to identify violations and potential risks, such as the absence of protective equipment, unsafe work practices, or the accumulation of hazardous materials.

Workplaces, employers and companies are subject to penalties and fines if violations are found.



