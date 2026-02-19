Dubai Racing Club To Donate Portion Of Ramadan Race Ticket Sales To Charity

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Racing Club will donate a portion of ticket sales from its Ramadan race meetings to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, as part of efforts to support community initiatives during the holy month.

The contribution will come from four race nights at Meydan Racecourse scheduled for Friday, February 20; Emirates Super Saturday on February 28; and two further meetings on March 6 and March 13.

Recommended For You Ramadan 2026: These countries will begin holy month on February 18

Ramadan is widely observed as a period of reflection, compassion and giving across the UAE and the wider Islamic world. Dubai Racing Club said the initiative aims to align its racing calendar with the values associated with the month by directing part of event proceeds towards charitable and social causes.

“Ramadan is a time that reminds us of our responsibility to give, support those around us, and strengthen our sense of community,” said Khalifa bin Obood Al Falasi, Board Member of Dubai Racing Club.“At Dubai Racing Club, we are proud to contribute in a meaningful way during this blessed month, ensuring that our race meetings not only bring people together, but also support initiatives that deliver real and lasting impact.”

Tickets for the Ramadan race meetings - including the Ramadan at the Races iftar package - are available through the club's website.



Dubai's Ramadan 2026 calendar: Fireworks, drone shows to light up skies post iftar Ramadan at the races: Iftar, Emirates Super Saturday and more

ALSO READ