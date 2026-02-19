Russian Tennis Star Andreeva Embraces Emirati Culture

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Russian star Mirra Andreeva took time away from competition at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to learn more about Emirati culture, experiencing a traditional abaya and Arab-style jewellery for the first time.

Andreeva made history in Dubai last year by becoming the youngest player to win a WTA 1000 title since the format's inception. Returning with a more prominent presence, she embraced the opportunity to learn more about the country in which she made history.

The off-court moment highlighted how international sporting events in Dubai bring cultures together, offering visiting athletes a deeper connection to the destination beyond tennis.

“For me, it's always super special to try new cultures and to learn about new cultures as well,” Andreeva said.“I'm so happy that I'm the one trying all of these outfits, dresses, and jewellery. For me, it's a surreal experience, and I'm just super happy to be trying this now.”

During the experience, Andreeva learned more about the craftsmanship behind Emirati attire, including the time and care involved in producing each individual piece.

“They chose two colours for the dress, and I asked which one would look better on me,” she explained.“They said that green would look better, so I stuck with what they chose for me. I also learned that this is usually handmade, so for me it's something crazy that they spend so much time making these dresses. I'm a little bit in shock at how beautiful it looks.”

Although she had seen traditional Emirati attire worn widely across the UAE, this marked Andreeva's first opportunity to try an abaya herself.

“Of course, I've seen a lot of women wear this kind of jewellery and dresses, but I've never had a chance to try it on myself,” she added.“I like that it's pretty different from what I usually wear, but at the same time it's so, so beautiful. I just love every single piece of what I'm wearing right now.”

Mirra Andreeva's traditional attire experience was curated in collaboration with The Alley Line, a Dubai-based fashion brand celebrating authentic Emirati heritage through handcrafted traditional designs.

The WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships runs from 15–21 February at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and features 16 of the world's top 20 and 35 of the world's top 40. It is followed by the ATP 500 men's event from 23–28 February.



