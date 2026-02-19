Ramadan 2026: Tips To Prioritise Self-Care And Wellness
A little me-time during this holy period helps individuals maintain their physical and mental health while fasting and observing spiritual practices
- PUBLISHED: Thu 19 Feb 2026, 4:18 PM
- By: Sidhi Kapoor
A sacred period of renewal and rejuvenation, blending spiritual wellness with mindful self-care-Ramadan is a time to nurture body and soul with healthy habits, rest, and inner peace. A little me-time during this holy period helps individuals maintain their physical and mental health while observing fasting and spiritual practices. Here's how you can make self-care an integral part of your daily routine:
Why Ramadan wellnessRecommended For You Ramadan 2026: These countries will begin holy month on February 18
Ramadan is a month of spiritual depth, but it can also be demanding on the body and mind. Long fasting hours, disrupted sleep patterns, and full social calendars can take a toll on you quietly. Wellness during this time acts as a support system. It helps maintain energy, emotional balance and mental clarity. When we prioritise wellness, we are better equipped to show up with patience, presence and intention. In many ways, caring for the body and mind during Ramadan is a form of self-respect and a reflection of the spirit of the holy month.
Opt for gentle rituals
Wellness during the holy month can be deeply personal and grounding. Gentle body therapies such as calming massages, aromatherapy rituals, and restorative treatments help release physical fatigue that naturally builds up due to fasting and altered sleep cycles.
Time for self-reflection
Beyond treatments, practices like mindful breathing, guided relaxation, and even unhurried moments of silence become powerful tools for self-care. Pampering during Ramadan is less about indulgence and more about creating space-for rest, for stillness, and for reconnecting with oneself.
Keep moving
True wellness during Ramadan lies in balance. Physically, the body benefits from gentle movement, light stretching, and therapies that support circulation and muscle release without overstimulation. Mentally, slowing down is key-whether through meditation, journaling, or simply allowing moments of pause between daily commitments. Soulful wellness comes from intention: being present, practising gratitude, and creating rituals that honour reflection. When the physical body is cared for, the mind naturally softens, and the soul finds space to reconnect. Wellness becomes a layered experience rather than a single act.
Healthy diet matters
Staying healthy during Ramadan should be your topmost priority. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables. They are a source of vitamins and minerals. Always eat your suhoor. You can have your suhoor late to keep you going through the day. Cut down on junk food rich in fats. Mindfulness and connection can enhance your fasting experience. If you have certain medical conditions, eating disorders, or are pregnant/breastfeeding woman, consult a healthcare professional.
(Inputs from Christian Kiefer, Spa Wellness Project Management)
Ramadan wellness routine
- Pre-dawn meditation or yoga
Evening walks after iftar Hydrate: Drink plenty of water during non-fasting hours, especially before dawn (suhoor) and after sunset (iftar).
Nourish: Focus on balanced meals with complex carbs, proteins, and healthy fats. Rest: Prioritise sleep and take breaks during the day if needed.
Move gently: Opt for light exercise, like stretching or yoga, during non-fasting hours. Mindfulness: Practice meditation, journaling, or deep breathing exercises.
Community: Connect with loved ones and join iftar gatherings.
Ramadan fasting tips
Dos:
- Stick to a regular sleep schedule
Stay hydrated during non-fasting hours Eat balanced, nutritious meals (suhoor and iftar)
Plan your meals Include greens, fruits, and hypoallergenic foods to support digestive health
Limit spicy and oily foods
Don'ts:
. Overstrain your body
Ramadan recipe
Shorbet Aadas
Ingredients:
- 1 cup red lentils, rinsed
1 medium onion, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium carrot, peeled and diced (optional, for extra sweetness) 1 teaspoon ground cumin
1⁄2 teaspoon ground turmeric 5 cups vegetable or chicken broth (or water)
2 tablespoons olive oil Salt and black pepper
Juice of 1 lemon (plus extra for serving) Fresh parsley or cilantro, chopped (for garnish)
Pita bread or crispy bread, for serving
Recipe:Sauté the Aromatics:
- In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
Add the chopped onion and sauté until softened and translucent, about 3–4 minutes. Stir in the 2 cloves of minced garlic and cook for another 30 seconds until fragrant.
- Add the rinsed 1 cup of red lentils and diced carrot (if using).
Sprinkle in the cumin, turmeric, salt, and black pepper. Stir well for 2 mins to coat the lentils with the spices.
- Pour in the vegetable or chicken broth.
Bring to a boil over medium-high heat for about 3-4 minutes, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for 20–25 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the lentils are soft and fully cooked.
- For a smooth texture, use an immersion blender to puree the soup directly in the pot.
If you prefer a chunkier consistency, leave it as is or mash some of the lentils with a spoon.
- Stir in the juice of 1 lemon
Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
- Ladle the soup into bowls, garnish with fresh parsley or cilantro and serve with extra lemon wedges.
Pair with warm pita or crispy bread for dipping.
As shared by Chef Alaa Alnachar, Executive Chef, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai
