Ramadan 2026: Ultimate Skin Wellness Tips To Get The Glow

It's that time of the year when the focus is on spiritual reflection, community and family time. As we work on inner peace and nourishment, let's not forget to care for our skin and beauty needs as well. Discover our tips and tricks for a glowing beauty routine ideal for the Holy Month.

Prepping and pampering

As Ramadan approaches, prepare and pamper your skin with cleansing and hydration. Exfoliate and cleanse your skin to remove impurities. Follow up with a hydrating skincare routine that quenches your skin's thirst. Don't forget to drink plenty of water and indulge in hydrating foods like juicy watermelon and refreshing cucumber. Most importantly, get enough sleep. Your skin will thank you.

Stay hydrated

Since one is not drinking water during the day, it's important to“seal in” moisture topically. Opt for products that contain the SAPTA Complex, a proprietary blend of natural oils, together with Ayurvedic adaptogens like Bidens Pilosa are perfect for fasting days. Try day face oils that are ultra-light, non-greasy, and fast-absorbing, offering flash hydration. Another great product to replenish moisture and protect your skin from environmental aggressors is hand cream. Just a dollop can go a long way to keep your hands feeling soft and smooth.

Skincare essentials

During Ramadan, it's important to keep skin hydrated so consistency matters most. Use richer textures at night, especially facial oils that help repair and replenish while you sleep. Night-time routine is a ritual of restoration - that's when your skin truly recovers.

Quick tips

. Gentle cleansing: Use a mild cleanser that suits your skin type, and avoid harsh products that strip your skin of its natural oils.

. Moisturise and protect: Apply a nourishing moisturiser that provides long-lasting hydration and protection.

. Sun protection: Don't forget to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30, even if you're fasting.

Get the glow

During Ramadan, true glow comes from slowing down and being more intentional with your skincare. Less is more-a gentle cleanse paired with a hydrating serum or face oil can transform how your skin looks and feels. When you focus on supporting your skin barrier, you help it stay supple, radiant, and resilient, even as sleep patterns and daily rhythms shift.

(Inputs by Ravi Prasad, co-founder, Almora Botanica)

Beauty products to pick

Face wash: Gently clears away impurities, so your skin looks fresh and naturally bright.

Try: Purifying gel cleanser by Almora Botanica

Serum boost: Use hyaluronic acid and glycerin serums to lock in moisture.

Try: Caudalie Beauty Elixir (toner, primer and mist)

Face glow oil: A few drops revive dull, tired skin and give that healthy glow.

Try: Radiance Day Face Oil by Almora

Botanica

Ceramide cream: Strengthen your skin barrier with moisturisers containing ceramides.

Try: Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream

Keep it light: Opt for minimalist makeup like tinted moisturisers and BB creams.

Try: Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Skin Tint

Gently does it: Avoid harsh exfoliants and strong actives if your skin feels tight.

Try: Cetaphil Easy Gentle Daily Scrub

Nighttime nourish: Use rich night creams after iftar to replenish moisture.

Try: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair

Lip and eye love: Use lip balms and nourishing oils on lashes and brows.

Try: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant



