How Lifestyle, Stress And AI Are Shaping Diabetes Management In The Middle East

Lifestyle changes and awareness are extremely important to combat diabetes, says Dr Ali Mohammad Aldibbiat. The renowned expert in diabetes management and research, shares his insights on the alarming rise of the disease in the region. He discusses effective strategies for managing it, the importance of early detection, and the role of artificial intelligence in diagnosis. Edited excerpts from an interview:

What role do lifestyle interventions play in managing obesity and diabetes?

Lifestyle choices significantly contribute to the development of obesity and diabetes. Obesity and diabetes are chronic progressive diseases with many contributing factors, including genetic predisposition, environment, medications, quality and quantity of food, and level of physical activity, among others. Even when medications are indicated for the management of obesity or diabetes, lifestyle interventions remain key for treatment success and optimal outcomes. Examples of effective lifestyle interventions include adopting a balanced diet, increasing physical activity, managing stress, and ensuring adequate sleep.

Is stress a contributing factor?

Stress is a powerful force in the body, and it can set off a chain reaction that leads to insulin resistance and obesity. When people feel stressed, many turn to sweets or junk food, even if they are not actually hungry. This emotional eating brings in extra calories that contribute directly to weight gain and diabetes. Stress also triggers hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. Both cortisol and adrenaline raise blood sugar, forcing the body to pump out more insulin. High insulin levels promote fat storage, especially around the liver and pancreas, which then worsens insulin resistance. Stress leads to hormonal changes, which drive emotional eating and fat buildup, making it even harder for insulin to work properly.

Are there any specific dietary approaches or supplements that you recommend for weight loss and diabetes management?

First, we should avoid processed and highly processed foods, which are generally bad for our health. For example, drinking orange juice - even if it is freshly squeezed - means consuming sugar from several oranges at once. This sugar reaches the bloodstream quickly and raises blood sugar levels. Our bodies respond by removing the excess sugar and turning it into fat, which can increase the risk of diabetes and obesity. On the other hand, when we eat a whole orange, we usually eat just one piece, and the fiber slows down sugar absorption. This way, we get the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients from the fruit while reducing the risk of blood sugar spikes.

Eating late at night can disrupt metabolism and lead to weight gain because our bodies are less active and more likely to store calories as fat during sleep. A balanced meal might include grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, and a serving of whole grains.

The Middle East has one of the highest diabetes prevalence rates in the world. What could be the reasons?

A significant number of people worldwide do not meet recommended activity levels, and sedentary lifestyles have been strongly linked to increased risk for obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Food is central to many gatherings, and we often feel compelled to eat, even when not hungry, to honour traditions or express hospitality. Environmental influences and psychological pressures further complicate diabetes risk.

What advice would you give to patients who are struggling to manage their diabetes?

Visit your doctor and discuss with them the new advances in obesity and diabetes management. There are several amazing solutions that are enabling us to personalise the care to each person's needs

What's the scope of AI in managing diabetes?

AI will play a much greater role. For example, in the clinic, we now have an AI-augmented retinal screening camera, which takes images of the back of the eye to detect diseases such as diabetic retinopathy. These cameras provide results in a couple of minutes. AI-augmented continuous glucose monitoring sensors offer powerful predictions and better diabetes control.

