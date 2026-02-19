UAE Early Years Admissions: What The New Age Rule Changes Mean For Your Child

PUBLISHED: Thu 19 Feb 2026, 3:13 PM



By: Nandini Sircar



For many families across the UAE, early years admissions have become a fresh source of conversation - and contemplation

[Editor's Note: This article is part of Khaleej Times' Schools and Parents, a dedicated section designed to support families in the UAE as they explore educational choices. The section offers explainers, guidance from education leaders, expert advice and insights from parents to help readers make informed decisions about schools, curricula and communities.]

A recent clarification by the Ministry of Education (MoE) has given parents of children born between September 1 and December 31, 2022, a choice between Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) and Foundation Stage 2 (FS2) for the 2026–2027 academic year - reversing the earlier rule that required them to skip FS1 altogether.

The change has brought both relief and renewed reflection. While some parents feel reassured that their child's developmental readiness will now guide placement decisions, others are re-evaluating plans they had already made under the previous guidelines.

For schools, the focus has shifted to open communication, careful assessments, and ensuring each child is placed where they can thrive socially, emotionally and academically.

Here's a closer look at what has changed - and what it means for families.

1. What has changed in UAE early years admissions?

The Ministry of Education recently clarified that children born between September 1 and December 31, 2022, who are not yet enrolled in any educational system, will be offered a choice between FS1 and FS2 for the 2026–2027 academic year. Previously, these children were automatically required to skip FS1 and start directly in FS2.

Lee Hole, Principal of Dubai British School, explained,“Our key task has been to communicate with our families, both current and prospective, to help them understand the changes, what it means for their children and how we are going to support them through the process.”

He stressed that the focus is ensuring every child is placed where they can flourish, saying, "We spend time working with every child that applies to us to get the best understanding that we can of them as a little person to ensure that they can thrive in our setting."

2. How are parents reacting to the new flexibility?

Many parents have welcomed the flexibility, saying having a choice instead of a mandatory placement has brought relief.

Aisha Rahman said her daughter, born in October 2022, would have had to skip to FS2 under the earlier policy, making her one of the youngest in class.

“The recent announcement giving parents a choice for the 2026–2027 academic year has been a huge relief,” she said, admitting she had worried about whether her child would be developmentally ready.“We truly appreciate the recent clarification. This is a country where the government consistently places the needs and concerns of its people at the forefront.”

For others, the change has meant rethinking plans.

Olivia Bennett said, "With the Ministry now giving parents the choice between FS1 and FS2, we feel like we're back to square one. We had mentally prepared ourselves to send him to FS2 under the updated guidelines." She added,“He's very outgoing and adapts easily... but I can't help wondering if being the youngest in the class might affect him in the long run.” During a recent school visit, Bennett was reassured that schools would aim to group together children starting directly in FS2 to help with the transition.

3. How are schools supporting these changes for children?

Schools are reviewing their admissions processes and readiness assessments to align with the updated guidance.

Neetha Shetty, Principal at Al Diyafah High School, said,“We begin with a Readiness Check aligned to Range 3 of Birth to Five Matters (early years guidance framework), enabling us to accurately identify each child's developmental starting point.”

Institutions highlight they will try to facilitate readiness discussions grounded in developmental milestones rather than chronological age alone, supported by professional teacher observations and informal assessments.

She added,“Our approach is proactive: we focus on emotional security as much as academic readiness, with structured induction programmes, parent orientation workshops, classroom familiarisation visits, and teacher–child bonding sessions. Over a two-week period, our intention is to support children in moving gradually from parent presence to full drop-off.”

4. Why is emotional readiness as important as academic readiness?

School leaders emphasise that placing a child by age alone is not sufficient. They explain children need confidence, independence, emotional security, curiosity, and the ability to cope with challenge.

Natalia Svetenok, Principal at Woodlem British School in Ajman, said,“Readiness is more than age. If additional support or transition time is needed, we build it in. Our responsibility is not simply to place children correctly on paper, but to ensure they walk into FS2 or Year 1 feeling ready - not rushed, because when a child feels secure, learning follows naturally.”

5. How will the new rules affect the upcoming academic year?

The 2026–27 year is being treated as a transitional year. The updated cut-off applies only to new students registering in the KHDA system for the first time. Children already enrolled in a Dubai private school or early childhood centre will continue their normal progression. The revised age cut-off does not apply retrospectively.

KHDA stated,“The 2026–27 academic year will be treated as a transitional year, during which schools, early childhood centres and families will be supported in implementing the updated requirements within the parameters of the federal framework. We hope this update helps address some of the concerns shared by parents.”

6. Is this a permanent or one-time measure?

The updated guidance includes a one-time measure for children born between September 1 and December 31, 2022, who are not yet enrolled in any educational system.

Parents and schools may jointly decide whether FS1 (Pre-KG) or FS2 (KG1), or the equivalent in other curricula, is the most suitable placement. The decision must be based on educational assessment and the best interests of the child.

7. What should parents do now?

Parents are encouraged to engage actively with schools to assess readiness and ensure their child is placed in the environment best suited to their development.

As Lee Hole explains,“This really is about ensuring that the children are placed in the most suitable setting and circumstances as possible. This means working with families to place children according to the guidance, the expectations of the families and what we feel is educationally and developmentally appropriate for the child.”



